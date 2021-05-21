Bacchanal Buffet At Caesars Palace Is Now Open

newsbreak-logo
LAS VEGAS, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, May 20, Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace hosted a highly-anticipated event as it reopened its doors for the first time in over a year. The afternoon began with a stunning dance number filled with glitz, glamour and chef coats as guests were invited to experience the newly renovated space. The famed buffet is now officially open and welcoming guests to enjoy an unparalleled experience after undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8834551-bacchanal-buffet-caesars-palace/

The award-winning buffet now showcases enhancements to the seafood, carving, American and Latin kitchens, as well as the entrance and dining room. Bacchanal's menu has also been expanded with nearly 100 new dishes to the already impressive menu which includes more than 100 vegan and vegetarian options. Additionally, the famed buffet has introduced reservations through OpenTable.com, making them available for the first time since the restaurant launched in 2012.

"After 14 months and a multimillion-dollar renovation, Bacchanal is back -- and might I say the best just got better," said Sean McBurney, Regional President of Caesars Entertainment. "At Bacchanal, it has always been about the food and that continues today, now more than ever. You're going to see hundreds of beautifully curated delectable dishes... I could talk for days about how spectacular this buffet is but we're going to let the food do the talking."

Bacchanal's transformation showcases an updated style created by Tetsuo Aoyagi, the original designer of the buffet back in 2012. Aoyagi, who was once again engaged to assist with the redesign, kept with his original concept of nature-inspired design in the space with natural textures and materials like glass and stone woven throughout, reminiscent of ice caves, mountains and more.

The nine open, interactive kitchens continue to be the cornerstone of Bacchanal Buffet. With the redesign, guests now have an up-close-and-personal view of an array of new, state-of-the-art equipment and open-fire roasting grills, while new steaming and refrigerated display systems ensure dishes like crab legs are served market-fresh.

In addition to the design enhancements, Bacchanal introduces nearly 100 new dishes to its robust menu. Those additions include:

  • New dim sum-style food carts that will roam the dining room offering more on-trend dishes like foie gras PB&J, spicy seafood boil bags, Japanese wagyu hot dogs, as well as traditional dim sum.
  • All-new, unique and innovative composed dishes guests would never expect to taste at a buffet like turmeric grilled baby octopus with XO chili jam, cheeseburger bao, chipotle bourbon barbecue oysters and duck carnitas quesadillas.
  • More plant-based and vegan items that will excite herbivores and carnivores alike, such as quinoa-stuffed baby sweet potatoes with fried kale, tomato tartar and coconut-carrot gazpacho.
  • The Mediterranean and Asian kitchens have been re-imagined with updates ranging from a new mezze bar and authentic Roman-style pizza, to a wider selection of Southeast Asian flavors featuring Laotian, Filipino, Indonesian, Thai and Vietnamese specialties.
  • Eye-catching desserts like earl grey mousse, salted caramel popcorn and death by chocolate cupcakes, yuzu tart, ube chiffon cake and more than 10 all-natural gelato flavors.
  • Bacchanal still features fan favorites including cold and steamed crab legs, as well as shrimp cocktail, from the all-new seafood kitchen. From the re-imagined carving, American and Latin stations, guests can also enjoy prime rib, wagon wheel mac and cheese, street tacos and more.

Bacchanal is now open with dinner served Thursday - Monday from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. and encourages reservations on OpenTable.com.

Bacchanal Buffet continues to set a new standard for Las Vegas buffets by redefining the buffet experience through elevated global cuisine made fresh daily by a team of specialized chefs who oversee the preparation of the food in nine open interactive kitchens. Since its opening, Bacchanal has provided exceptional dining and has been named the number one buffet in Las Vegas by USA Today, Las Vegas Review-Journal and Las Vegas Weekly in its first year.

Bacchanal Buffet implements Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s ("Caesars") new health and safety protocols, which enhance its existing plans and practices in these areas. All Caesars properties are focused on the well-being of Team Members, guests and the community, and continue to work to create an environment with high standards of sanitization. Among the enhanced health and safety protocols include more frequent cleaning and sanitization. Caesars has also implemented a health screening program for all Team Members. Team Members and guests who have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are required to wear masks, which the Company makes available at all Caesars properties.

About Caesars PalaceWorld-renowned Las Vegas resort and a Top 10 "Best U.S. Casino" by USA TODAY 10BEST Readers' Choice, Caesars Palace features 3,980 hotel guest rooms and suites , including the all-new Palace Tower featuring 10 new luxury villas, the 182-room Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace and Forbes Star Award-winning The Laurel Collection by Caesars Palace . The 85-acre resort offers diverse dining options from the award-winning Bacchanal Buffet, to celebrity chef-branded restaurants, including Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN, Pronto by Giada, as well as Bobby Flay's new Italian restaurant concept, Amalfi, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden by restaurateur and television star Lisa Vanderpump, one of Nobu Matsuhisa's largest Nobu Restaurant and Lounge, Restaurant Guy Savoy, Old Homestead Steakhouse, Rao's, MR CHOW and more. For the best in cocktails, destination lounges include Montecristo Cigar Bar, Alto Bar, VISTA Cocktail Lounge, and Stadia Bar, opening May 2021. The resort also features nearly 130,000 square feet of casino space, including a recently renovated race and sports book boasting the largest screen on the Strip at 138 ft., a five-acre Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis, the luxurious Qua Baths & Spa, COLOR Salon, five wedding chapels and gardens, and the 75,000-square-foot OMNIA Nightclub with the top DJs such as Calvin Harris and Martin Garrix. The 4,300-seat Colosseum, Billboard Magazine's "Venue of the Decade: 2000 - 2009," spotlights world-class entertainers including Usher, Sting, Keith Urban, Rod Stewart, Reba, Brooks & Dunn and Jerry Seinfeld. The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace showcases more than 160 boutiques and restaurants. Caesars Palace is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) - Get Report. For more information, please visit caesarspalace.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room . Find Caesars Palace on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram .

**For Hi-Res Images, Event Photos and B-Roll, Click Here**

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bacchanal-buffet-at-caesars-palace-is-now-open-301297076.html

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

