The Flash's First Look At Bart Allen As Impulse Is Straight Out Of The Comics
It's been a long time coming, but after seven seasons, The Flash is finally introducing one of the most integral members of the Scarlet Speedster's mythos. In late March, it was announced that Jordan Fisher had been cast as Bart Allen, a.k.a. Impulse, and he'll recur throughout the final chunk of The Flash Season 7. Now we finally have our first look at Fisher's Bart suited up as Impulse, and the picture is a nice homage to one of the character's most memorable moments from the comics in recent years.