The Flash's First Look At Bart Allen As Impulse Is Straight Out Of The Comics

Following the information that The Flash season 7 would indicate the departure of Cisco Ramon, the official synopsis and airdate of the final installment was revealed. Inspired by Carlos Valdes, the character of Cisco has become a treasured member of Team Flash from the very beginning. Actually, after the eighth and final season of Arrow in 2020, he turned into one of those longest-serving characters in the full Arrowverse. Initially, he served as a genius-level scientist helping Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) in S.T.A.R. Labs. Finally, he became an epic metahuman in his own right before willingly reverting. Before this month, however it had been confirmed that both Valdes and Tom Cavanagh would depart The Flash.