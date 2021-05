Things haven’t been easy for the New York Mets this season. Among a litany of problems that have affected the team through its first month, injuries have been a major one. Obviously, no team gets through a season unscathed, but for the Mets these injuries always seem to come at the most inopportune times. Still, while there may be some unfortunate setbacks, there are also several injured Mets making great progress on their way back.