newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Jay Owen The Featured Speaker For ING Virtual Conference

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Network of Golf , the golf industry's only media-based networking organization, announced that renowned business growth specialist Jay Owen will be speaking at its upcoming virtual spring conference.

The interactive conference, to be held over Zoom, will launch on May 24, 2021, at 3 p.m. ET and will include three different presentations. The opening will have a product demonstration by Rapsodo followed by the main event, Jay Owen's seminar on establishing a business and the utilization of marketing.

"I love that ING is offering these types of opportunities to its members," said Owen. "Speaking with those who are actively seeking ways to grow their businesses is the best part of my job."

As the founder and CEO of Design Extensions, Owen's lifework has revolved around helping other businesses develop. Since 1999, his company has benefitted from his leadership and has increased its revenue and profits year-over-year.

ING has allotted time for Owen's segment to conclude with a Q&A session for any individual or company with further questions.

Email Jennifer@jamisongolf.com to reserve a spot for the International Network of Golf's Virtual Spring Conference on May 24.

About Jay Owen

For nearly 20 years, Jay Owen has been building Design Extensions , a Florida-based marketing agency that's grown its revenue and profits every year since 1999. Increasing the company's revenue every single year hasn't been easy, but in doing so, Jay has learned that building a thriving business is possible, and that you don't have to sacrifice family or quality of life to do it. Find out more about Jay at jayowenlive.com .

Media Contact: Clarissa Schearer, Axia Public Relations for Jay Owen, 888-773-4768

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jay-owen-the-featured-speaker-for-ing-virtual-conference-301297034.html

SOURCE Jay Owen

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
242
Followers
13K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Augustine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For Owen#Ing#Marketing Agency#Ceo#Main Event#Design Extensions#Ing#Q A#Axia Public Relations#Download Multimedia#Media Contact#Prnewswire#Fla#Spring#Company#Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Sports
Related
SoftwareTechRepublic

The biggest new features ServiceNow revealed at its Knowledge 2021 digital conference

A number of improvements are coming to the workflow suite, including smart manufacturing tools, distributed workplace features and new healthcare-focused products. ServiceNow, the makers of a variety of digital workflow products, pulled the curtains back on several new software products, and improvements to existing ones, at its Knowledge 2021 digital conference.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

EVO To Participate In Upcoming Virtual Conferences

EVO Payments, Inc. (EVOP) - Get Report ("EVO" or "the Company"), a leading global provider of payment technology integrations and acquiring solutions, today announced it will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:. May 19, 2021, Thomas E. Panther, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum...
Vancouver, CACMSWire

6 Takeaways From the Spring Digital Workplace Experience Virtual Conference

Remember that massive, sudden shift to remote work about 15 months ago? Brace yourself, because things are about to get a lot more complicated in the workplace. That was the driving theme from Mike Prokopeak, editor-in-chief at Reworked.co, in his opening keynote address during the May 13 Digital Workplace Experience virtual conference. The spring edition of the four-event 2021 series is now available on-demand. (Editor's note: Simpler Media Group is the parent organization for CMSWire, Reworked.co and the Digital Workplace Experience (DWX) conference).
Economyautobodynews.com

WIN’s 2021 Virtual Conference Demonstrates Collision Industry is ‘Stronger Together’

Held May 4 and 5, this year’s conference theme was “Stronger Together.”. Event emcee Chelley Canales, an inspirational author, coach and speaker, brought her brand of infectious energy to the 2021 WIN conference while introducing each session, and she kicked the event off by introducing outgoing Chair Cheryl Boswell, who welcomed attendees and noted WIN had reached record membership, with 562 members.
vpa.net

The 2021 Virtual VPA News & Advertising Conference is May 20-21.

For the agenda and to learn more about the sessions, speakers and sponsors, as well as to register, visit our conference site HERE. The $35 registration fee provides each registrant access to ALL of the sessions. The sessions will be recorded so that registrants may access them for up to 90 days after the conference.
BusinessLaredo Morning Times

Amazon Studios to Host Virtual Conference on AAPI Representation in Media

Amazon has teamed with the Producers Guild of America to host a virtual conference to examine the state of AAPI representation in media and entertainment. The May 20 event, which will be open to the public free of charge, will feature panels, interviews and a musical performances to showcase the array of Asian and Pacific Islander ethnicities and cultures.
Businessdallassun.com

eMagin Corporation to Present at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2021 / eMagin Corporation (NYSE American:EMAN), a leader in the development, design and manufacture of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays used in Military and Commercial AR/VR devices, and other near-eye imaging products, today announced it will present at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on Wednesday, May 19 at 3:45 p.m. ET. eMagin's management team will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Playtika To Present Virtually At Upcoming Investor Conferences

HERZLIYA, Israel, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) , a leading mobile gaming company, today announced that the company will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences. Goldman Sachs Virtual 6 th Annual Credit and Leveraged Finance Conference. Craig Abrahams, Playtika's President and Chief Financial...
JobsSKIFT

Join the Team: SkiftX Is Looking for a Branded Content Editor

Join our team of passionate brand storytellers as travel rebounds!. Skift is the most influential media & events company in the global business of travel. We are a globally fully-distributed company with tentpoles in New York City, London, and Singapore, and excited about travel’s great comeback as the world reopens. All of our teams work from anywhere they are based.
SciencePosted by
TheStreet

ISMRM-SMRT Annual Meeting Features Distinguished Speaker Program

CONCORD, Calif., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine (ISMRM) is holding its Annual Meeting this week and the program features several well-known speakers. ISMRM Annual Meeting Features Many Prominent Speakers. This year, the ISMRM Presidential Lecture will be given by Simon Singh, Ph.D....
Visual Artartgroupsdfw.com

Call for Panels: 2021 International Sculpture Center Virtual Conference

The International Sculpture Center’s (ISC) first virtual conference, Voices on Community through Time and Space, will be held this Fall 2021 and will bring together the worldwide sculpture community to engage in dialogue about the past, present and future of the contemporary sculpture field. The Call for Panels (CFP) is now open! We invite you to add your panel proposal, so we may welcome your voices to the conversation.
Economyinsurancebusinessmag.com

SAN Group holds first virtual annual conference

Nearly 200 industry professionals attended the Satellite Agency Network (SAN) Group’s annual business meeting May 05. The meeting, which was held virtually for the first time, featured workshops, a panel discussion, a trade show, entertainment, an awards ceremony, and a keynote address from Joan Woodward, executive vice president of public policy at Travelers Insurance and president of the Travelers Institute.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Boris Davidoff PhD Appointed Executive VP Of Viper Networks, Inc.

TROY, Mich., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Networks, Inc. (Pink Sheets: VPER), an emerging international leader in the LED lighting products and integrated systems markets for Smart City projects, is pleased to announce the appointment of Boris Davidoff, Ph.D. as the company's Executive VP and the Head of International Business Development. In addition, Dr. Davidoff will be a member of the board.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

International Van Lines Announces #1 Ranking By Forbes

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., May 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Many studies claim that moving ranks amongst the top stressful things someone can endure in a lifetime. The headache of packing, purging, and moving to a new town is a lot for anyone to handle. To add to that, finding an honest...