Live events Enterprise — what’s coming up

(ENTERPRISE, OR) Live events are lining up on the Enterprise calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Enterprise area:

Wallowa County Fair Enterprise, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 668 NW 1st St, Enterprise, OR

Welcome to the Wallowa County Event Center & Fairgrounds Wallowa County Fairgrounds 668 NW 1st Street Enterprise, OR. 97828 Phone (541) 426-4097 Fax (541) 426-0243 Office Hours 9 am – 1 pm...

Wine Glass Painting Joseph, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 403 Main St, Joseph, OR

Help the Josephy Center prepare for the Wallowa Valley Festival of the arts by painting the wine glasses that we give with purchase of an WVFA opening night ticket.



Color Camp Joseph, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Address: 403 Main St, Joseph, OR

Youth aged 7-12 are invited to this fun four-day, day camp.



Dulcimer Week Joseph, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 84522 Church Ln, Joseph, OR

Meanwhile, we’re planning a Wallowa Dulcimer Retreat for Saturday, July 3 to Friday, July 9, 2021. Vaccinations will be required for attending the Retreat, and we will follow COVID protocol set...

Foundations in Ceramics for Beginners Joseph, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 403 Main St, Joseph, OR

Join ceramicist and instructor Pamela Beach for eight Mondays to learn the fundamentals of handbuilding.