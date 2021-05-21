newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Enterprise, OR

Live events Enterprise — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Enterprise Today
Enterprise Today
 1 day ago

(ENTERPRISE, OR) Live events are lining up on the Enterprise calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Enterprise area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MfYnw_0a7CoVYq00

Wallowa County Fair

Enterprise, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 668 NW 1st St, Enterprise, OR

Welcome to the Wallowa County Event Center & Fairgrounds Wallowa County Fairgrounds 668 NW 1st Street Enterprise, OR. 97828 Phone (541) 426-4097 Fax (541) 426-0243 Office Hours 9 am – 1 pm...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pt6UC_0a7CoVYq00

Wine Glass Painting

Joseph, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 403 Main St, Joseph, OR

Help the Josephy Center prepare for the Wallowa Valley Festival of the arts by painting the wine glasses that we give with purchase of an WVFA opening night ticket.\n

Learn More

Color Camp

Joseph, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Address: 403 Main St, Joseph, OR

Youth aged 7-12 are invited to this fun four-day, day camp.\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QTevE_0a7CoVYq00

Dulcimer Week

Joseph, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 84522 Church Ln, Joseph, OR

Meanwhile, we’re planning a Wallowa Dulcimer Retreat for Saturday, July 3 to Friday, July 9, 2021. Vaccinations will be required for attending the Retreat, and we will follow COVID protocol set...

Learn More

Foundations in Ceramics for Beginners

Joseph, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 403 Main St, Joseph, OR

Join ceramicist and instructor Pamela Beach for eight Mondays to learn the fundamentals of handbuilding.

Learn More
Enterprise Today

Enterprise Today

Enterprise, OR
2
Followers
12
Post
41
Views
ABOUT

With Enterprise Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Enterprise, OR
Joseph, OR
Government
Enterprise, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Joseph, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Wine#Event Venues#Arts Events#Social Enterprise#Festival#Wvfa#Covid#Josephy Center#Wallowa Dulcimer Retreat#Live Content#In Person Events#Live Talks#Technologies#Formats#Wallowa Valley#Entertainers#Fun#Remote Versions#Opening Night
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Wallowa, ORwallowa.com

Youth Arts winners announced

ENTERPRISE — Winners of the 2021 Wallowa Valley Youth Arts Festival for students from Enterprise, Joseph, Troy, Wallowa and alternative-ed schools were announced last week. The festival opened Saturday, April 10, at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture in Joseph, and concluded April 17. Students in grades K-12 showed...