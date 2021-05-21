newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Performing Arts

ILLENIUM To Perform Special Three-Set Trilogy Show At Allegiant Stadium In Las Vegas - Saturday, July 3

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ILLENIUM, whose inventive music and collaborations have made him one of the most successful crossover electronic artists today, will perform Trilogy, a three-set concert commemorating his previous three albums -- Ashes, Awake, and Ascend. This show will bring closure to this trio of albums as ILLENIUM begins a new musical journey with the July 16 release of his highly anticipated fourth album, Fallen Embers.

Tickets start at $59.50 and go on sale Thursday, May 27 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com

Ticket Link - https://bit.ly/3oyJCaJ

ILLENIUM'S Trilogy performance will be the first full-scale concert performed in the new Allegiant Stadium.

ILLENIUM at Allegiant Stadium is being produced by AEG Presents, Life Is Beautiful, Another Planet Entertainment and the Las Vegas Raiders.

"The Trilogy idea for me has always been the celebration of the end of this chapter," said ILLENIUM. "My plans were to take it on tour last year but the pandemic wouldn't allow it. So we're going to do it in one huge show, three sets, and it will be the biggest show I've ever done. I'm beyond excited to be able to do in Las Vegas. It will be insane."

"If there was ever a venue and a city perfectly matched for this one-night-only performance by this incredible artist, it's Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas," said Bobby Reynolds, Senior Vice President of AEG Presents. "This will be a performance for the ages."

"This will be an extraordinary night celebrating ILLENIUM'S remarkable music and Las Vegas' return to full volume," said Justin Weniger, CEO of Life Is Beautiful. "This spectacular production will announce to the world that the Entertainment Capital of the World is back."

ABOUT ILLENIUMAs one of the most successful crossover electronic artists today, Denver-based producer/DJ ILLENIUM, Nick Miller, has elevated dance music via his bold, progressive take on the genre. His expansive sound, which mixes elements of celestial electronic, mellow alternative, rock-fuel dubstep, emotional indie and pop-tinged bass music, has topped the U.S. charts, and garnered more than 5 billion collective streams.

Recognized as one of Billboard's Top Dance/Electronic Artists of the 2010s, ILLENIUM brings his dynamic music to life via his live show, which has dominated festivals like Coachella, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and EDC. His 2019 Ascend Tour, which featured a five-piece live band, sold out landmark venues like Madison Square Garden, STAPLES Center and three consecutive nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/illenium-to-perform-special-three-set-trilogy-show-at-allegiant-stadium-in-las-vegas--saturday-july-3-301297026.html

SOURCE AEG Presents

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
246
Followers
13K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Electronic Dance Music#Allegiant Stadium#New Vegas#New Music#Aeg Presents#The Las Vegas Raiders#Illenium S#Life Is Beautiful#Illeniumas#Billboard#Edc#Ascend#Las Vegas#Tour#Landmark Venues#July#Albums#Staples Center#Tickets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Music
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Allegiant Stadium's Wynn Field Club brings Las Vegas club, DJ experience to Raiders games

LAS VEGAS -- From the gritty Black Hole in Oakland to the opulent Wynn Field Club in Sin City?. Allegiant Stadium, the Las Vegas Raiders' new domed home on the corner of Al Davis Way and Dean Martin Drive, has a sponsor and theme for its field-level club, which is a Derek Carr completion away from the north end zone. Wynn Resorts is the "official nightlife partner" of the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium.
NFLBillboard

Wynn Resorts Puts a Nightclub in End Zone at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium

Are you ready for some bottle service with your football?. Gone are the days when a skybox or suite are considered the best seats at a stadium game or concert. When the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas officially opens this summer, arguably the most coveted vantage point will be from the party happening at field level.
NFLcasinocitytimes.com

Wynn Resorts teams up with Allegiant Stadium and the Raiders

(PRESS RELEASE) -- Wynn Resorts will launch a new club concept at Allegiant Stadium later this year. As the Official Nightlife Partner of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium and an Official Gaming Partner of the Raiders, the exclusive agreement will bring a Wynn Nightlife experience to a premier location within Allegiant Stadium.
MLSKTNV

Las Vegas Lights FC hiring stadium staff for upcoming season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Lights FC will kick off their home opener at Cashman Field at 7:30 p.m. on June 5 against Tacoma Defiance. Ahead of the home opener, the team says it is hiring for ushers, ticket takers and box office workers. The team asks those interested...
NFLKTNV

Allegiant offering Kansas City Chiefs fans special flight to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas-based airline Allegiant is known as part of the Raiders family, as it has the naming rights to the team's home Allegiant Stadium. But in a plot twist, the travel company is offering AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs fans a special flight to join their team in Las Vegas as they take on the Raiders on Nov. 14.
WWEdailyddt.com

WWE is considering Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium for SummerSlam 2021

WWE is considering Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium to host SummerSlam 2021. The news around this stadium being the front runner did the rounds, but why is WWE considering this re-opened stadium for this major annual event?. The current direction is for SummerSlam 2021 to have a live crowd in attendance,...
Las Vegas, NVtmpresale.com

Katy Perry’s show in Las Vegas, NV – presale password

The Katy Perry presale code is now available! Anyone with this presale info will have a great opportunity to purchase great show tickets before anyone else. Don’t miss this amazing chance to see Katy Perry’s show in Las Vegas!. Katy Perry show information:. Presale. Start: Wed, May 19, 2021 10AM...
Las Vegas, NVelectronic.vegas

Illenium to play first-ever full-scale concert at Allegiant Stadium

Demonstrating the mass appeal of dance music, DJ and producer Illenium will perform the first-ever concert at Allegiant Stadium. The all-ages event is set for Sat., July 3, and will feature three distinct sets by the artist. The “Trilogy” show will bring closure to his three previous albums: Ashes, Awake, and Ascend.
Las Vegas, NVAmericajr.com

GALLERY: Grace Kelly performs at ‘Jazz in the Park’ in Las Vegas, NV

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at the Clark County Amphitheater for the 31st annual Jazz in the Park outdoor concert series. In this gallery, you’ll see a performance by Grace Kelly which took place on Saturday, May 8. Grace Kelly is anunequivocal music prodigy, singer-saxophonist-songwriter-composer-bandleader and was part of the house band for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and won the John Lennon “Song of the Year” Award in 2018. Performances will begin at 7 p.m. Seating space is limited to meet State Covid guidelines. Admission and parking are free.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Vegas rockers to perform 1st concert at Las Vegas Ballpark

Brody Dolyniuk is a classic-rock guy and vintage-car guy who doesn’t know baseball. But he knows enough about the game to know when he has a hit. “We’re going to knock it outta the park,” Dolyniuk said during a phone chat Sunday. “We’re gonna come right outta the dugout and hit a home run. We’ll at least make it to second base, because that’s where the stage will be.”
Performing Artsthecountrynote.com

Due to Incredible Ticket Demand, Carrie Underwood Adds Six Show Dates to REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency Opening December 1 at the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS – Due to extraordinary pre-sale ticket demand, Carrie Underwood has added six new show dates from March 23 to April 2, 2022 to REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency, her recently announced headlining engagement run opening December 1, 2021 at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. The six new dates, along with previously announced December 2021 dates, will go on sale to the public beginning Monday, May 24 at 10 a.m. PST.
Celebritiesthesource.com

Migos Set for Three-Day Las Vegas Takeover

Migos are set to take Culture III across the country. The hub of Culture will be in Las Vegas in October as the trio of Offset, Quavo and Takeoff, will take over Sin City for three days. A three-night run of Vegas will be from October 14-17 and will feature...