newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Government Of Canada Extends Quarantine Measures And Travel Restrictions

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

OTTAWA, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada takes a prudent and responsible approach at the border, by continually monitoring and reviewing available data and scientific evidence to protect the health and safety of Canadians.

Today, the Government of Canada is extending the temporary travel measures restricting entry into Canada by foreign nationals until June 21, 2021. To continue managing the elevated risk of imported COVID-19 cases into Canada, the Government of Canada has extended the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) restricting all direct commercial and private passenger flights to Canada from India and Pakistan until June 21, 2021 at 23:59 EDT. The government is also extending the requirement for air passengers who depart India or Pakistan to Canada, via an indirect route, to obtain a COVID-19 pre-departure test from a third country before continuing their journey to Canada.

Canada's approach to border management includes entry and flight restrictions; mandatory pre-arrival, on-arrival, and post-arrival testing requirements; mandatory hotel stopover for air travellers; and mandatory 14-day quarantine for travellers. The Government of Canada is also extending those measures to protect the health and safety of Canadians.

As the science and evidence evolve and knowledge of the virus and variants increases, the policies to keep Canadians safe will evolve as well. Current data shows that Canada's pre-arrival, on-arrival, and post-arrival testing requirements, as well as mandatory hotel stay for air travellers, are working. The Government of Canada's response will continue to prioritize protecting the health and safety of Canadians, while also ensuring the safe flow of goods and services that are necessary for the Canadian economy.

Quotes

"As the number of COVID-19 cases remain disproportionally high in India and Pakistan, we have extended our flight restrictions and third country pre-departure testing requirements for these countries. These ongoing measures are in place to help protect Canadians, and manage the elevated risk of imported cases of COVID-19 and variants of concern into Canada during a time of increasing pressure on our health care system."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra Minister of Transport

"We are extending the testing and quarantine measures at the border because they protect Canadians. As our health care system grapples with the third wave of the pandemic, our government will continue to adjust its response to COVID-19. I encourage all Canadians to get vaccinated when it's their turn, and to keep following local public health measures."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu Minister of Health

"Throughout the pandemic, we have taken strong action at our borders to protect Canadians while maintaining the flow of essential goods. We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of Canadians as we adapt to the changing reality of the pandemic."

The Honourable Bill Blair Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

Associated Links

Quick Facts

  • To address unique situations along the Canada-U.S. border, residents of Alaska who transit through Yukon by car to get to another part of Alaska, and residents of Northwest Angle, Minnesota, travelling by car through Canada to mainland U.S., will be exempt from pre- and post-arrival testing.
  • Travellers must continue to use ArriveCAN to provide COVID-related information, but must enter it within 72 hours prior to their arrival to Canada. In addition, travellers must submit their travel history for the 14 days before entering Canada. This information will help identify and monitor countries with high importation rates of COVID-19 and variants of concern.
  • Positivity rates for those arriving by air (1.7%) and land (0.3%) remain very low. The measures have resulted in 96% less air traffic and a 90% drop in non-commercial traffic entering Canada by land, compared to pre-pandemic volumes.
  • All travellers entering Canada must submit their information, including details of their 14-day travel history, electronically using ArriveCAN. This information must be entered into ArriveCAN within 72 hours before a travellers' arrival to Canada to ensure accuracy and to help monitor importation of COVID-19
  • Violating any quarantine or isolation instructions provided to travellers by a screening officer or quarantine officer when entering Canada is an offence under the Quarantine Act and could lead to series penalties, including 6 months in prison and/or $750,000 in fines.
  • The Government of Canada currently contacts more than 5,500 travellers each day through live-agent or interactive automated phone calls, which verify their compliance with the mandatory isolation order.
  • As of May 18, 2021, 97% of the 90,044 interventions by law enforcement have resulted in compliance by travellers. However, in a minority of cases, verbal warnings, written warnings, tickets, and charges have been issued.
  • As of May 20, 2021, there have been 1,577 reported contraventions tickets issued for offences under the Quarantine Act.

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
241
Followers
13K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Travel#Government Policies#U S Law#Cnw#Canadians#Notam#Covid#Northwest Angle#Border Management#Air Travellers#Transport#Mandatory Hotel Stopover#Importation#Essential Goods#Country#Air Passengers#Foreign Nationals#Law Enforcement#Ottawa#Pakistan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
News Break
Travel Restrictions
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
Travel
News Break
Public Health
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Biden bans most travel to U.S. from India to limit COVID-19 spread

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday imposed new travel restrictions on India in light of the COVID-19 epidemic, barring most non-U.S. citizens from entering the United States. The new restrictions, which take effect on Tuesday, May 4 at 12:01 am ET (0401 GMT), are on the advice of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and were imposed because "the magnitude and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic" in India was "surging," the White House said.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Government Of Canada Continues To Strengthen Canada's Biomanufacturing Sector

Announcement of investment in Resilience Biotechnologies Inc. will improve Canada's future pandemic preparedness. MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada recognized early in the pandemic that increasing domestic biomanufacturing capabilities was critical. That is why it has been making major investments to rebuild Canada's biomanufacturing capacity. These investments contribute to breakthrough technology efforts to develop made-in- Canada solutions such as vaccines and treatments for future pandemics and to commercialize made-in- Canada solutions to COVID-19.
Travelhotelnewsresource.com

Topic - U.K. Travel Restrictions

Recent announcement will delay the recovery and the restoration of millions of jobs - UK government should take advantage of its effective vaccination rollout and restart international travel to benefit its economy - £148 billion lost to the UK economy due to the lack of Travel & Tourism continue reading →
Public Health895thelake.ca

Stay At Home Measures Likely To Extend To June

Discussions are ongoing at Queens Park to extend the stay at home order end date in Ontario by two additional weeks, from May 20 to June 2. Health Minister Christine Elliott stressed Monday that medical experts are telling government to stay the course with current pandemic restrictions until COVID-19 cases experience a significant decline.
Colorado StateJunction City Daily Union

KDHE amends travel quarantine list

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list to remove the state of Colorado but has added more than 20 Colorado counties to the list, effective as of May 6. Those counties are listed below. “We recognize that adding Colorado to the...
San Diego, CAsocalTech.com

Resilience Gets $164M From Government Of Canada

San Diego-based National Resilience, a new manufacturing and technology company focused on making sure countries can manufacture their own vaccines and other threapeutics, says it has received $163.8M in a funding from the Government of Canada, to modernize and expand its Ontario, Canada biomanufacturing site. The company said the move is part of Canada's efforts to improve in pandemic preparedness. Resilience was founded during the pandemic, in 2020, and says it is building a network of high-tech, end-to-end manufacturing solutions to ensure medicines can be made quickly, safely, and at scale. The company says its purpose is to protect biopharmaceutical supply chains against disruption. Resilience said the investment by Canada will maintain 295 existing jobs and create 205 new full-time positions at the Mississauga facility. National Resilience has raised more than $800M in venture capital funding, with funding from ARCH Venture Partners, 8VC, GV, and NEA. The company's CEO, Raul Singhvi, is the former CEo of Novavax. The company just launched in November of 2020, and also owns a former Genzyme manufacturing plant in Boston. More information »
AmericasPosted by
TheStreet

Revitalization Of Indigenous Laws At Centre Of Government Of Canada Funding

OTTAWA, ON, May 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to walking the shared path of reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, and remains focused on renewing this relationship. This includes protecting Indigenous peoples' right to self-determination, supporting the revitalization of Indigenous legal systems and traditions, as well as acknowledging the integral role that Indigenous communities and organizations play in the development, use and understanding of Indigenous laws.
HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Italy reveals plans to lift quarantine restrictions for travellers arriving from Britain as early as mid-May - though holidaymakers will still have to isolate when they return to the UK

Britons could head to Italy without having to quarantine on arrival as soon as mid-May - but will still be forced to self-isolate for 10 days on their return. Foreign minister Luigi Di Maio said he is planning on lifting quarantine restrictions for travellers from Britain, Israel and European countries in a bid to revive its flagging tourism industry.
WorldTravelDailyNews.com

Travel to Seychelles uninterrupted despite strict health measures

Travellers’ journeys to the Seychelles continue uninterrupted as more visitors from the world over seek refuge in the spectacular island getaway. The islands remain safe for travel despite a rise in community Covid-19 cases which has prompted tighter health measures this week. The measures do not in any way affect...
CoronavirusLas Vegas Herald

Shipment of emergency assistance from Japan reaches India

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Continuing with its support to India in its fight against the COVID-19 surge, Japan sent the shipment of emergency assistance on Wednesday and said that it stands with India unprecedented and difficult time as the country battles the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. "The...
Worlduaemoments.com

Quarantine-Free Travel to Greece for UAE Residents

Fully vaccinated citizens and residents of the UAE can enjoy quarantine-free travel to Greece starting May 18. They will need to present their vaccination certificates or digital records via their government-approved apps. Travellers can also upload their PCR test results on these apps, and must follow all other COVID-19 safety...