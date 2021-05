BrickLink has recently updated their timeline to give designers more time to refine their projects to be able to reach the crowdfunding stage. The update changes it from one crowdfunding round to three rounds with the first one starting in July, with following rounds in September and November. Each round will have eight to ten projects that will be chosen on feasibility and part availability and five projects will be crowdfunded with a total of 15 that you will be able to purchase. You can check the updated list to see which projects will be in the first crowdfunding round here.