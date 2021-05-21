newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lisbon, ND

Lisbon events coming up

Posted by 
Lisbon Today
Lisbon Today
 1 day ago

(LISBON, ND) Lisbon is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lisbon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31JwpE_0a7CoQ9D00

Celebration of Life

Enderlin, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Address: 138 Dewey St, Enderlin, ND

Meri Weiler Meri Weiler (Geyer), 68, of San Tan Valley, AZ passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her husband and children, on January 30th, 2021. Meri was born on September 5th...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22S0lo_0a7CoQ9D00

Basket Weaving Retreat at the Nome Schoolhouse July 9-11, 2021

Nome, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 200 1st Ave, Nome, ND

Join us for a Basket Weaving weekend at the Nome Schoolhouse. July 9-11, 2021. Bring a friend and enjoy weaving 2 baskets with teachers Linda Hansen and Marcy Blikre. Spend the weekend at the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ci7Jl_0a7CoQ9D00

Enderlin Mobile Food Pantry

Enderlin, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 326 Bluff St, Enderlin, ND

Hunger is an issue that we can do something about. Here are several ways you can help: • Volunteer! Volunteers are CRITICAL right now – we need you! Call or text Rachel to sign up today...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LvjhG_0a7CoQ9D00

Sodbuster Days 2021

Fort Ransom, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 5981 Walt Hjelle Pkwy, Fort Ransom, ND

Event in Fort Ransom, ND by FORT RANSOM SODBUSTERS ASSOCIATION on Saturday, July 10 2021 with 333 people interested.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CN1VH_0a7CoQ9D00

Speedfest + WISSOTA Mods

Lisbon, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 700 Prospect St, Lisbon, ND

Speedfest + WISSOTA Mods also running WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds, WISSOTA Street Stocks, Legends, and Mini/Hobby Stocks.

Learn More
Lisbon Today

Lisbon Today

Lisbon, ND
2
Followers
23
Post
121
Views
ABOUT

With Lisbon Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Enderlin, ND
Lisbon, ND
Government
City
Fort Ransom, ND
City
Lisbon, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Live Events#Event Venues#Live Theater#Sun Jul 07#Nd Event#Sun Jun#Wissota Midwest Modifieds#Wissota Street Stocks#Legends#Mini Hobby Stocks#Prospect St#In Person Events#Nome Schoolhouse#Az#San Tan Valley#Entertainers#July#Home#Standup Comedy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessCBS News

Apple's Tim Cook grilled by judge in Epic Games’ Fortnite trial

In a first, the CEO of Apple testified in a groundbreaking court case. Tim Cook was in a federal court in California, defending charges that his company's app store is an unfair monopoly. CBS News technology reporter Dan Patterson reports on how the tech giant is squaring off against the maker of a popular video game.
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS News

Ana forms near Bermuda, becoming first named storm in the Atlantic this year

Subtropical storm Ana formed in the Atlantic Ocean early Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ana was located about 200 miles northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, the hurricane center said in a 5 a.m. advisory. The system was expected to continue its slow and erratic motion, and then dissipate in a few days, forecasters said.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Epstein guards strike deal with prosecutors to avoid jail time

Two guards with the Bureau of Prisons who were watching disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein the night he killed himself will avoid any jail time after striking a plea deal, despite admitting they falsified records. Tova Noel and Michael Thomas were accused of sleeping and surfing the internet the night Epstein...