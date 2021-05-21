Lisbon events coming up

(LISBON, ND) Lisbon is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lisbon:

Celebration of Life Enderlin, ND

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Address: 138 Dewey St, Enderlin, ND

Meri Weiler Meri Weiler (Geyer), 68, of San Tan Valley, AZ passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her husband and children, on January 30th, 2021. Meri was born on September 5th...

Basket Weaving Retreat at the Nome Schoolhouse July 9-11, 2021 Nome, ND

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 200 1st Ave, Nome, ND

Join us for a Basket Weaving weekend at the Nome Schoolhouse. July 9-11, 2021. Bring a friend and enjoy weaving 2 baskets with teachers Linda Hansen and Marcy Blikre. Spend the weekend at the...

Enderlin Mobile Food Pantry Enderlin, ND

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 326 Bluff St, Enderlin, ND

Hunger is an issue that we can do something about. Here are several ways you can help: • Volunteer! Volunteers are CRITICAL right now – we need you! Call or text Rachel to sign up today...

Sodbuster Days 2021 Fort Ransom, ND

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 5981 Walt Hjelle Pkwy, Fort Ransom, ND

Event in Fort Ransom, ND by FORT RANSOM SODBUSTERS ASSOCIATION on Saturday, July 10 2021 with 333 people interested.

Speedfest + WISSOTA Mods Lisbon, ND

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 700 Prospect St, Lisbon, ND

Speedfest + WISSOTA Mods also running WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds, WISSOTA Street Stocks, Legends, and Mini/Hobby Stocks.