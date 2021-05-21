Live events on the horizon in Russellville

(RUSSELLVILLE, MO) Live events are coming to Russellville.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Russellville:

Veterans' Coffee Talk — Heroes Outreach Program California, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 314 S Oak St, California, MO

Free coffee and doughnuts will be offered. An opportunity for military veterans to gather among fellow veterans to share opinions, life experiences and resources.

NO REGRETS featuring Pamela Crim Jefferson City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 719 Wicker Lane, Jefferson City, MO 65109

Join Us as we learn about living a life filled with NO REGRETS, packed with memories and experiences to outlast your lifetime!

Girls Night Out The Show at Windstone Entertainment (Jefferson City, MO) Jefferson City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 2425 Industrial Drive, Jefferson City, MO 65109

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Jefferson City ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

A FAMILY REUNION TO DIE FOR - Annual Community Play - Encore Performance California, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 315 N High St, California, MO

June 12, 2021Annual Community PlaySHOW SPONSORS:Earl & Marj FriedmeyerRG Green Petroleum Consulting

RESCHEDULED DATE - The Kay Brothers at Finke Theatre California, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Missouri brothers form a band saluting the music traditional to their homeland: The Ozarks… where Old-Time Fiddle music received a quick flash fry of foot stompin’ Country Blues as it made its way...