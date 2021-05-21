Live events on the horizon in Russellville
(RUSSELLVILLE, MO) Live events are coming to Russellville.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Russellville:
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:30 AM
Address: 314 S Oak St, California, MO
Free coffee and doughnuts will be offered. An opportunity for military veterans to gather among fellow veterans to share opinions, life experiences and resources.
Starts at: Tue May 05, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Tue May 05, 11:00 AM
Address: 719 Wicker Lane, Jefferson City, MO 65109
Join Us as we learn about living a life filled with NO REGRETS, packed with memories and experiences to outlast your lifetime!
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:30 PM
Address: 2425 Industrial Drive, Jefferson City, MO 65109
Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Jefferson City ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Address: 315 N High St, California, MO
June 12, 2021Annual Community PlaySHOW SPONSORS:Earl & Marj FriedmeyerRG Green Petroleum Consulting
Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 PM
Missouri brothers form a band saluting the music traditional to their homeland: The Ozarks… where Old-Time Fiddle music received a quick flash fry of foot stompin’ Country Blues as it made its way...