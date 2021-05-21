newsbreak-logo
Worldwide Milk Protein Concentrate Industry To 2027 - Changes In Lifestyle And Surge In Demand For A Protein-rich Diet Are Driving Growth

DUBLIN, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Milk Protein Concentrate Market by Application and Concentration: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Milk protein concentrate (MPC) is a milk extract that contains high concentration of encapsulated bioavailable calcium. It is a rich source of protein and thus finds its major application in the food & beverages industry. For instance, it is major used in the preparation of packaged dairy products, protein supplements, infant formula, and functional food. Asian countries are major producers and exporters of milk protein concentrate and cream. For example, China and Japan are the leading exporters as well as manufacturers of milk protein concentrate, followed by India and Australia.Protein is a key macronutrient, which functions as the building block for bones, skin, muscles, and blood. The human body requires protein to synthesize hormones and enzymes. Presently, protein supplements are used on a large scale, due to rise in health consciousness among people and increase in concerns pertaining to obesity. This, in turn, has shifting the focus of consumers toward nutritional and healthy diets, thereby increasing their protein consumption to get extra nutrients from protein supplements prepared using milk protein. Rapid urbanization and rise in number of middle-class families have led to changes in lifestyle of consumers. The middle-income groups are more affluent and can spend on nutritional needs of their children. This is likely to increase the adoption of infant formula globally, which is likely to drive the market for milk protein concentrate, which is one of the major ingredients of infant formula.The global milk protein concentrate market is segmented into application, concentration, and region. The applications covered in the study include packaged products, nutritional products, infant formula, and others (ice cream and desserts). Depending on concentration, the market is categorized into low, medium and high. Regionally, the milk protein concentrate market has been studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific ( China, India, Japan, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA ( Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).Major players in the milk protein industry have relied on strategies such as innovation and business expansion to stay relevant in the global market. The key players in the milk protein concentrate industry include Kerry Group Plc, Arla Foods Amba, Fitsa Group, Lactalis Corporation, Cabot Creamery Cooperative, Dana Dairy Group, Royal Frieslandcampina N.V., Saputo Inc., Schreiber Foods Inc., and Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited. Key Benefits

  • The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019-2027 identify the prevailing water tank opportunities.
  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and supplier's tenable stakeholder's make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.
  • In-depth analysis of the size and segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.
  • The major countries in each region are mapped according their revenue contribution the industry.
  • The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the milk protein industry.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION1.1. Report description1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders1.3. Key market segments1.4. Research methodology1.4.1. Secondary research1.4.2. Primary research1.5. Analyst tools and models CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY2.1. Milk protein concentrate market snapshot2.2. Key findings of the study2.3. CXO perspective CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key findings3.2.1. Top investment pockets3.3. Porter's five forces analysis3.4. Market dynamics3.4.1. Drivers3.4.1.1. Expansion of the F&B industry3.4.1.2. Changes in lifestyle and surge in demand for protein-rich diet3.4.1.3. Development of the retail market3.4.1.4. Rise in demand for infant formula3.4.2. Restraints3.4.2.1. Adoption of veganism3.4.3. Opportunity3.4.3.1. Increase in disposable income across emerging economies3.4.3.2. Introduction of protein supplements in untapped market3.5. COVID-19 impact analysis3.5.1. Introduction3.5.2. Impact on the food and beverage3.5.3. Impact on milk protein concentrate market3.6. Value chain analysis3.7. Top impacting factor CHAPTER 4: MILK PROTEIN CONCENTRATE MARKET, BY APPLICATION4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market size and forecast4.2. Packaged products4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country4.3. Nutritional products4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country4.4. Infant formula4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.4.3. Market size and forecast, by country4.5. Others4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.5.3. Market size and forecast, by country CHAPTER 5: MILK PROTEIN CONCENTRATE MARKET, BY CONCENTRATION5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market size and forecast5.2. Low5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country5.3. Medium5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country5.4. High5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.4.3. Market size and forecast, by country CHAPTER 6: MILK PROTEIN CONCENTRATE MARKET, BY REGION6.1. Overview6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by region6.2. North America6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by application6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by concentration6.2.4. Market size and forecast, by country6.2.5. U. S.6.2.5.1. Market size and forecast, by application6.2.5.2. Market size and forecast, by concentration6.2.6. Canada6.2.6.1. Market size and forecast, by application6.2.6.2. Market size and forecast, by concentration6.2.7. Mexico6.2.7.1. Market size and forecast, by application6.2.7.2. Market size and forecast, by concentration6.3. Europe6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by application6.3.4. Market size and forecast, by concentration6.3.5. Market size and forecast, by country6.3.6. Germany6.3.6.1. Market size and forecast, by application6.3.6.2. Market size and forecast, by concentration6.3.7. UK6.3.7.1. Market size and forecast, by application6.3.7.2. Market size and forecast, by concentration6.3.8. France6.3.8.1. Market size and forecast, by application6.3.8.2. Market size and forecast, by concentration6.3.9. Italy6.3.9.1. Market size and forecast, by application6.3.9.2. Market size and forecast, by concentration 6.3.10. Spain6.3.10.1. Market size and forecast, by application6.3.10.2. Market size and forecast, by concentration 6.3.11. Rest of Europe6.3.11.1. Market size and forecast, by application6.3.11.2. Market size and forecast, by concentration6.4. Asia-Pacific6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by application6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by concentration6.4.4. Market size and forecast, by country6.4.5. China6.4.5.1. Market size and forecast, by application6.4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by concentration6.4.6. India6.4.6.1. Market size and forecast, by application6.4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by concentration6.4.7. Japan6.4.7.1. Market size and forecast, by application6.4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by concentration6.4.8. Australia6.4.8.1. Market size and forecast, by application6.4.8.2. Market size and forecast, by concentration6.4.9. Rest of Asia-Pacific6.4.9.1. Market size and forecast, by application6.4.9.2. Market size and forecast, by concentration6.5. LAMEA6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by application6.5.3. Market size and forecast, by concentration6.5.4. Market size and forecast, by country6.5.5. Latin America6.5.5.1. Market size and forecast, by application6.5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by concentration6.5.6. Middle East6.5.6.1. Market size and forecast, by application6.5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by concentration6.5.7. Africa6.5.7.1. Market size and forecast, by application6.5.7.2. Market size and forecast, by concentration CHAPTER 7: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE7.1. Top winning strategies7.2. Competitive dashboard7.3. Competitive heat map7.4. Key developments7.4.1. Acquisition7.4.2. Business Expansion7.4.3. Product Launch CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES8.1. KERRY GROUP PLC8.1.1. Company overview8.1.2. Key Executives8.1.3. Company snapshot8.1.4. Operating business segments8.1.5. Product portfolio8.1.6. Business performance8.2. ARLA FOODS AMBA8.2.1. Company overview8.2.2. Key Executives8.2.3. Company snapshot8.2.4. Product portfolio8.2.5. Business performance8.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.3. FITSA-GROUP8.3.1. Company overview8.3.2. Company snapshot8.3.3. Product portfolio8.4. LACTALIS CORPORATION8.4.1. Company overview8.4.2. Key Executive8.4.3. Company snapshot8.4.4. Product portfolio8.5. CABOT CREAMERY COOPERATIVE8.5.1. Company overview8.5.2. Key Executive8.5.3. Company snapshot8.5.4. Product portfolio8.6. ROYAL FRIESLANDCAMPINA N. V.8.6.1. Company overview8.6.2. Key Executives8.6.3. Company snapshot8.6.4. Product portfolio8.7. DANA DAIRY GROUP8.7.1. Company overview8.7.2. Company snapshot8.7.3. Product portfolio8.8. SAPUTO INC.8.8.1. Company overview8.8.2. Key Executives8.8.3. Company snapshot8.8.4. Operating business segments8.8.5. Product portfolio8.8.6. Business performance8.8.7. Key strategic moves and developments8.9. SCHREIBER FOODS INC.8.9.1. Company overview8.9.2. Key Executives8.9.3. Company snapshot8.9.4. Product portfolio8.10. FONTERRA CO-OPERATIVE GROUP LIMITED8.10.1. Company overview8.10.2. Key Executive8.10.3. Company snapshot8.10.4. Operating business segments8.10.5. Product portfolio8.10.6. Business performance8.10.7. Key strategic moves and developmentsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d8l8vr

