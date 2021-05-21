Milford calendar: What's coming up

(MILFORD, ME) Milford has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Milford:

5K run Old Town, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 07:30 AM

Address: 472 Stillwater Ave, Old Town, ME

The Memorial Day 5k Run/Walk is back! Because our service men and women who died during active duty should never be forgotten, the Old Town-Orono YMCA is proud to host this annual Memorial Day 5K...

BBQ and Aircraft Plane Wash Old Town, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: Old Town, ME

Hello aviators, We are hosting a flying club BBQ and airplane wash event this coming weekend. The aircraft have been busily flying this winter and the undersides are nice and dirty. We'll be...

Sunset Paddle Old Town, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:45 PM

Address: 1107 W Old Town Rd, Old Town, ME

Sunset is a perfect time to catch a glimpse of the wildlife. Join us for a beautiful scenic sunset paddle along the idyllic Dead and Pushaw Streams. Hirundo will provide canoes or kayaks, paddles...

8th Annual Courageous Steps Dylan McInnis Walk-Run Old Town, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 12:00 PM

The 8th Annual Courageous Steps Dylan McInnis Walk-Run is on Sunday May 23, 2021. It includes the following events: Kids (11 and under), Adults (12 and older), Family (4-6 individuals), and...

Yoga Sculpt & Brunch Old Town, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:45 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Address: 283 Main St, Old Town, ME

Event packages are for Two (2) people Packages are $70 Each package Includes (2) 1 Hour Yoga Sculpt Sessions (2) Free Brunch Entree & Coffee. *Sides and additional beverages not included. Yoga...