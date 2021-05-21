newsbreak-logo
Milford, ME

Milford calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Milford News Watch
Milford News Watch
 1 day ago

(MILFORD, ME) Milford has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Milford:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FebJZ_0a7CoNkG00

5K run

Old Town, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 07:30 AM

Address: 472 Stillwater Ave, Old Town, ME

The Memorial Day 5k Run/Walk is back! Because our service men and women who died during active duty should never be forgotten, the Old Town-Orono YMCA is proud to host this annual Memorial Day 5K...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OtHeK_0a7CoNkG00

BBQ and Aircraft Plane Wash

Old Town, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: Old Town, ME

Hello aviators, We are hosting a flying club BBQ and airplane wash event this coming weekend. The aircraft have been busily flying this winter and the undersides are nice and dirty. We'll be...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IGnHn_0a7CoNkG00

Sunset Paddle

Old Town, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:45 PM

Address: 1107 W Old Town Rd, Old Town, ME

Sunset is a perfect time to catch a glimpse of the wildlife. Join us for a beautiful scenic sunset paddle along the idyllic Dead and Pushaw Streams. Hirundo will provide canoes or kayaks, paddles...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T6lYy_0a7CoNkG00

8th Annual Courageous Steps Dylan McInnis Walk-Run

Old Town, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 12:00 PM

The 8th Annual Courageous Steps Dylan McInnis Walk-Run is on Sunday May 23, 2021. It includes the following events: Kids (11 and under), Adults (12 and older), Family (4-6 individuals), and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EgKl8_0a7CoNkG00

Yoga Sculpt & Brunch

Old Town, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:45 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Address: 283 Main St, Old Town, ME

Event packages are for Two (2) people Packages are $70 Each package Includes (2) 1 Hour Yoga Sculpt Sessions (2) Free Brunch Entree & Coffee. *Sides and additional beverages not included. Yoga...

