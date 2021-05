Caravan staycation is something which has been in the market for quite some time, however, it has never been a popular choice as people around think it is mostly for people who are elderly or for the ones who love nature a bit too much. The aura of caravan stay is altogether different as you are out in the open and can stop wherever and gaze at the stars where you find fit. During caravan holiday you are on a perfect road trip everything is available at your comfort to be it bed, amenities or any other facilities and the best part is you can have the view you like.