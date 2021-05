Mayor Dominic Foppoli resigned abruptly on Friday, and now the town of Windsor has to fill a vacancy. The Windsor Town Council can fill the Mayor’s seat with either a special election or appointment of one of the council members. If one of the council members is chosen to serve out the rest of Foppoli’s term, the council would then have to appoint another person to fill that vacancy. A special election would cost anywhere from $50-thousand to $80-thousand dollars. The next Town council meeting will be June 2nd where the council will accept Mayor Foppoli’s resignation and also swear in newly elected council member Rosa Reynoza. Foppoli’s resignation comes as a ninth woman has accused him of sexual assault.