Texarkana, TX

Texarkana, Texas – Thelma J. Evans Celebrated Her 100th Birthday Last Week

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, May 14th, Thelma J. Evans celebrated its 100th anniversary. Born in Ashdown, Arkansas in 1921, Evans grew up in our area and then moved to Texarkana, Arkansas in 1944. She experienced the Great Depression, World War II, and other global events. She still lives in a house remodeled many years ago by her husband William, son William Howard, and brother-in-law Amon Evans. She is an avid reader, especially reading the Bible. She has been a member of the Park Avenue Baptist Church since 1944 and is still an active member. She worked for Day & Zimmerman Inc. Lone Star Division until she retired.

