Canby, MN

Coming soon: Canby events

Canby Digest
Canby Digest
 1 day ago

(CANBY, MN) Live events are coming to Canby.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Canby area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DanfS_0a7CoIKd00

2nd Annual YMC Open Youth Beef Show

Canby, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 405 Fairgrounds Rd W, Canby, MN

Join us for the 2nd annual YMC Open Youth Beef Show. Open to youth ages 5-21! Open to any state and ALL youth!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mjBxw_0a7CoIKd00

Boxelder Bug Days

Minneota, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 112 E 1st St, Minneota, MN

A celebration that the entire family can enjoy. The world's only Boxelder Bug Races are held each year. There are contests to enter, food to eat, concerts and shows to attend, kid parade and grand...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tn9No_0a7CoIKd00

The Day Across Minnesota

Gary, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1312 Coteau St, Gary, SD

Racers will traverse 240 miles of Minnesota gravel roads by bicycle in a single day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LNlCa_0a7CoIKd00

Hat Daze

Canby, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: Canby, MN

A city festival that is perfect for the family on Father's Day weekend! Watch the parade, enjoy a community breakfast, and many more events for all ages! , basic_html

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AVPQ2_0a7CoIKd00

Landowner Prescribed Fire Workshops

Astoria, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 19862 483rd Ave, Astoria, SD

Workshops are 1-day events. Landowners can choose to attend either day May 25th or May 26th. The workshops are from 9 am to 5 pm and will be held at the SDSU Oak Lake Field Station in Astoria, SD...

