Coming soon: Canby events

(CANBY, MN) Live events are coming to Canby.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Canby area:

2nd Annual YMC Open Youth Beef Show Canby, MN

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 405 Fairgrounds Rd W, Canby, MN

Join us for the 2nd annual YMC Open Youth Beef Show. Open to youth ages 5-21! Open to any state and ALL youth!

Boxelder Bug Days Minneota, MN

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 112 E 1st St, Minneota, MN

A celebration that the entire family can enjoy. The world's only Boxelder Bug Races are held each year. There are contests to enter, food to eat, concerts and shows to attend, kid parade and grand...

The Day Across Minnesota Gary, SD

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1312 Coteau St, Gary, SD

Racers will traverse 240 miles of Minnesota gravel roads by bicycle in a single day.

Hat Daze Canby, MN

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: Canby, MN

A city festival that is perfect for the family on Father's Day weekend! Watch the parade, enjoy a community breakfast, and many more events for all ages! , basic_html

Landowner Prescribed Fire Workshops Astoria, SD

Starts at: Tue May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 19862 483rd Ave, Astoria, SD

Workshops are 1-day events. Landowners can choose to attend either day May 25th or May 26th. The workshops are from 9 am to 5 pm and will be held at the SDSU Oak Lake Field Station in Astoria, SD...