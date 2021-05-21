Puerto Rico Adjusts Travel Measures, Removing Negative COVID-19 Test Requirement For Vaccinated Travelers And Lifting Curfew

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover Puerto Rico, the Island's Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), is sharing updates for U.S. inbound travelers stemming from the local government's latest Executive Order, announced yesterday. The order, which goes into effect on Monday, May 24 th, includes modified restrictions such as the elimination of negative COVID-19 PCR molecular test requirements for fully vaccinated travelers on domestic flights and the lifting of the local curfew, which was established in March 2020.

" Puerto Rico has prioritized health and safety from the onset of the pandemic, becoming the first U.S. destination to implement an Island-wide curfew, among other measures developed to safeguard residents and visitors. As restrictions loosen, we look forward to welcoming travelers seeking to responsibly explore our Island, immerse themselves in unforgettable culture, unique natural wonders and delicious cuisine, while taking advantage of the ease of travel that comes with Puerto Rico being a U.S. territory, including no need for a passport for U.S. citizens," said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.

Additional reduced restrictions include increased capacities for businesses, raised from 30 to 50 percent; the removal of a mask requirement for fully vaccinated individuals in parks and beaches; and permission to consume alcoholic beverages in pools and beaches. The reopening of the Island's coliseums, popular for entertainment experiences, will also be permitted at 30 percent capacity, with all attendees required to present either a vaccination card, or negative antigen test to gain admission. A full overview of the revised measures and arrival requirements is available in Discover Puerto Rico's travel guidelines.

For those travelling to Puerto Rico, the Island offers a wide array of unique attractions, with no need for a passport, currency exchange or phone plan adjustments for U.S. citizens. From a unique history infused with Spanish, Taino, and African heritages, to a booming coffee culture, and unparalleled offerings in nature including El Yunque, the only rainforest in the U.S Forest Service; three of the world's five bioluminescent bays and stunning pink salt flats - Puerto Rico has a plethora of one-of-a-kind experiences. Exciting updates on the Island include the recent reopening of El Conquistador Resort in Fajardo and the opening of the highly anticipated Distrito T-Mobile, which is destined to be the most vibrant and popular setting for events, conventions and performances in the Caribbean region, coming later this year.

Beyond leisure travel, Puerto Rico is also a great option for those working remotely. From turquoise waves to emerald hills and electric-orange sunsets, Puerto Rico's expansive color palette will revive, relax, and rejuvenate. The Island also has 31 internet providers and three 5G networks, critical for today's conferencing needs, and is conveniently in Atlantic Standard Time (AST), making for a seamless remote work experience.

