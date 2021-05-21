newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Colonial Pipeline: Sightline Systems Releases Attack Profile & Analysis; Holding Informational Webinar, Q&A With Unisys Corporation On May 26th

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

FAIRFAX, Va., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sightline has released an in-depth analysis on the Colonial Pipeline attack, the growing threat to the energy & utilities sector, how organizations can best protect themselves, and will holding an upcoming Livestream Webinar and Q&A on May 26 th at 11:00 AM EST.

Full Article, Analysis, and Security Recommendations: https://www.sightline.com/cybersecurity-watch-colonial-profile/

Once again, due to suspected IoT vulnerabilities and exploitation, there has been another catastrophic cyberattack on an important piece of utility and energy infrastructure. As many know due to the widespread news coverage and impact on fuel prices, on Friday May 7, Colonial Pipeline, a privately-held company and one of the largest pipeline operators in the United States, reported that it had been the latest victim of a large-scale ransomware cyberattack.

May 26 Webinar: https://www.sightline.com/may-cybersecurity-webinar-vulnerabilities-you-never-knew-were-there/

Attack Facts: Target: Colonial Pipeline Industry: Oil & Gas, Critical Infrastructure Date: 05/07/2021 Type of Attack: Ransomware Demand: Demand of at least $4.4m bitcoin, confirmed by Colonial to have been paid Suspected Perpetrator: DarkSide, a ransomware as a service (RaaS) criminal organization based in Russia Eastern Europe with suspected nation state ties, as well as a network of criminal co-conspirator affiliates Method of Attack: Reported targeting of employes and extortion/purchase of user credentialsUnchecked access throughout the network and of IT & OT systemsAnti-detection mechanisms reportedly used, including script self-encryption Immediate Impact: Colonial CEO has confirmed a payment of $4.4m Bitcoin ransomware paymentCompany forced to shut down all of its 5,500 miles of pipeline for multiple daysTook over 6 days for operations to fully resumeHas impacted already soaring gas & fuel prices around the country

These types of events can be avoided and the impact minimized. The introduction of "zero trust" networks and micro-segmentation helps to reduce the attack footprint within an environment. Sightline Systems and Unisys Corporation have introduced SIAS, combining their two state of the art solutions into one, they are providing manufacturers with easy to use yet powerful security to better protect their environments. "SIAS brings zero trust, cloaking, encryption and micro segmentation to network management in an easy-to-use package." says Brandon Witte, CEO Sightline Systems. "Leveraging SIAS helps organizations reduce their attack footprint, which minimizes the scope and impact of attack exploitations such as this one" says Brandon.

"At the end of the day, you can't attack what you can't see." - Brandon Witte, CEO of Sightline Systems

For republication in full, additional coverage, or interview requests please contact: Lily MaleyChief Marketing Officer, Sightline Systems301-778-8339 Lily.maley@sightline.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/colonial-pipeline-sightline-systems-releases-attack-profile--analysis-holding-informational-webinar-qa-with-unisys-corporation-on-may-26th-301297046.html

SOURCE Sightline Systems Corp

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
241
Followers
13K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unisys Corporation#Network Access#Networks#Energy Infrastructure#Energy Access#Colonial Pipeline#Q A#The Colonial Pipeline#Security Recommendations#Raas#Paymentcompany#Sias#Lily Maleychief Marketing#Sightline Systems Corp#Ceo Sightline Systems#Releases#Network Management#Download Multimedia#Manufacturers#Colonial Ceo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virtual Events
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Alion Awarded $285 Million Task Order For Engineering, Integration, Modeling & Simulation, And Cyber Security For Leading Edge Training For The Naval Surface Warfare Center Corona (NSWCCO)

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alion Science and Technology has been awarded a $285 million task order with a 48-month period of performance for Engineering, Integration, Modeling & Simulation, and Cyber Security for Leading Edge Training for the Naval Surface Warfare Center Corona (NSWCCO). This task order is to provide Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation (RDT&E) of new software, technologies, and methods to enable improvements within the Navy Continuous Training Environment (NCTE). Alion will support software engineering, systems integration, and cyber security across a wide spectrum of NCTE engineering projects. Alion was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. These DoD IAC MAC task orders are awarded by the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the DTIC repository and the Research and Development (R&D) and Science & Technology (S&T) community.
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

RTI International: Facebook Releases U.S. Renewables Impact Study

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, North Carolina, May 20 (TNSRep) -- RTI International issued the following news release:. A new study for Facebook, conducted by RTI International, a nonprofit research institute, found that the renewable projects supporting Facebook's U.S. offices and data centers provide significant contributions to local economies. The study found that:
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Will the Colonial Pipeline Attack Affect IoT Integration?

In recent years oil and gas companies across the value chain have increasingly integrated digitalization and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies into their facilities. The technologies offer companies robust, real-time operations and maintenance data, but their reliance on wireless networks represents a potential cybersecurity risk. Last week Rigzone asked its...
Atlanta, GACBS 46

Colonial Pipeline communication system down following crippling cyber attack

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- In the midst of recovering from a devastating cyberattack that led to long lines and gasoline shortages throughout the Southeast, another problem is being reported regarding Colonial Pipeline. Shippers are reporting the company’s pipeline communication system is down. A Colonial Pipeline spokesperson sent CBS46 this statement:
Industryinforisktoday.com

ISMG Editors’ Panel: Analysis of Colonial Pipeline Attack

Four editors at Information Security Media Group discuss the Colonial Pipeline attack, providing insights on the DarkSide ransomware gang and securing critical infrastructure. The editors - Tom Field, senior vice president, editorial; Anna Delaney, director, productions; Mathew Schwartz, executive editor, Data Breach Today and Europe; and Tony Morbin, news editor, EU - discuss:
Industrytechaeris.com

The Colonial Pipeline attack: Lessons for enterprise IT

Amidst the current rush to purchase gas this week, the details of and lessons underlying the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack remains another example of what might appear to be enterprise disinterest in these methodologies. Estimated reading time: 8 minutes. However, Colonial’s choice to shut down the operational technology (OT) infrastructure...
Energy IndustryFinancial Times

Colonial pipeline resumes operations following ransomware attack

The Colonial pipeline resumed operations on Wednesday, allowing petroleum supplies to begin reaching eastern US states five days after a cyber attack caused a shutdown that precipitated a run on fuel at petrol stations. Colonial said it initiated a restart at roughly 5pm Eastern time, but cautioned that it would...
Industrywataugaonline.com

Media Statement Update: Colonial Pipeline System Disruption System Restart and Operational Update – Wednesday, May 12, 5:10 p.m.

Colonial Pipeline initiated the restart of pipeline operations today at approximately 5 p.m. ET. Following this restart, it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal. Some markets served by Colonial Pipeline may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions during the start-up period. Colonial will move as much gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel as is safely possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal.
Alpharetta, GAPosted by
Reuters

Colonial Pipeline says corporate website back online

Colonial Pipeline's corporate website was back online on Tuesday after a temporary service disruption unrelated to the ransomware cyberattack against the U.S. energy company, it said on Twitter. The website started experiencing interruptions by Monday night and then went down for more than 10 hours as the operator of the...
Energy Industryhartenergy.com

Regulatory Response to Colonial Pipeline Attack Would Be ‘Premature’

As eyes lock in on the federal government’s response to the cyberattack on the Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline, fast-tracking regulation would toughen any future development of critical energy infrastructure, according to API’s manager of operations security and emergency response, Suzanne Lemieux. “Any regulatory action right now is premature,” Lemieux said during...
Energy IndustryICIS Chemical Business

US Colonial Pipeline begins restart of pipeline system after cyberattack

HOUSTON (ICIS)--US-based Colonial Pipeline initiated the restart of pipeline operations Wednesday afternoon and warned it will take several days for the product delivery chain to return to normal after halting all operations on 7 May because of a cyberattack. The company statement added that some markets may continue to experience...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III - CFAC

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III ("CFAC" or the "Company") ( CFAC) relating to its proposed merger with AEye, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, CFAC will acquire AEye through a reverse merger, with AEye emerging as a publicly traded company.
WorldPosted by
TheStreet

Novavax Announces Memorandum Of Understanding To Explore Expansion Of COVID-19 Vaccine Activities In South Korea

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced the signing of a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Health and Welfare of Korea (MOHW) and SK bioscience, Co. Limited, a vaccine business subsidiary of SK Group, to explore further cooperation in the development and manufacturing of vaccines, including NVX-CoV2373, Novavax' recombinant protein COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
Industryallongeorgia.com

Colonial Pipeline: Pipeline System Restarted, Product Delivery Has Commenced

Colonial Pipeline has continued to make substantial progress in safely restarting our pipeline system. We can now report that we have restarted our entire pipeline system and that product delivery has commenced to all markets we serve. Following this restart, it will take several days for the product delivery supply...
MarketsSentinel

Enterprise Session Border Controller Market to See Huge Growth for the New Normal| Cisco Systems, , Sonus Networks, , Adtran

Session border controllers are deployed between the service provider and the company. In the core of the service provider, session border controllers provide protocol and security standardization. In a corporate environment, they act as a point of segregation between the corporate VoIP (voice over IP) network and the service provider’s Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) trunk.
Energy IndustryVoice of America

Russia Denies Involvement in Colonial Pipeline Attack

Russia has denied involvement in the cyberattack that crippled Colonial Pipeline, a critical artery for almost half of the U.S. East Coast's fuel supply. While the Biden administration has taken steps to address gasoline shortages, drivers are beginning to see higher prices at the pump. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this report.