Uoni Launches The Flagship Robot Vacuum V980 Plus In The US

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uoni, a home cleaning solutions provider, announces the launch of the Robot Vacuum V980 Plus, a new smart home cleaning robot vacuum to the U.S market. Robot Vacuum V980 Plus will provide smart home cleaning solutions built with innovative technology and Japanese design and craftsmanship.

"During the last 18 months, cleaning has become integral to daily life as people have been working-from-home and doing their best to keep their homes free from illness-causing elements, and we know cleaning can be stressful and time-consuming, which is where the team at Uoni is looking to make a difference with stress-free cleaning," CEO of Uoni says.

The Uoni Robot Vacuum V980 Plus offers a wide range of features that stand out from older robot vacuums. Starting with a customized 8th-generation lidar navigating system and ASAR-V9 dynamic route planning system. Along with 25 sets of sensors that ensure meticulous cleaning with an efficient cleaning plan, and obstacle detection. This Uoni robot vacuum is optimized to work independently and does not require the supervision of early generation vacuums. In addition, the vacuum comes with a special antibacterial mop to clean and effectively inhibit bacterial growth.

The Uoni Robot Vacuum V980 Plus is built with a Japanese NIDEC brushless motor that easily sweeps dust, large and small particles away to create an even more comfortable work-from-home environment during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The V980 PLUS Self-Emptying Dustbin adopts advanced automatic dust collection technology, integrating four beneficial functions - cleaning, vacuuming, mopping and waste disposal - taking away the stress of daily home cleaning. With an ultra-high power dust collector for fast dust collection in 10 seconds and a 99% waste disposal rate, the vacuum has a 4.3L large-capacity activated carbon fiber dust bag to seal up and collect waste for up to 30 days', ensuring that users only have to worry about waste disposal once a month.

The Uoni Robot Vacuum V980 Plus and the other fantastic home cleaning solutions from Uoni, will be available for purchase at www.uoni.com.

About Uoni

Uoni is an advanced home cleaning solutions provider that focuses on smart home cleaning appliances. Inspired by the values of traditional Japanese workmanship and with a strict adherence to the spirit of "Japanese ingenuity," the company combines the natural purity of traditional handiwork with the exquisite beauty of modern craftsmanship. Uoni utilizes its own strength in technological research and production to solve usage, cleaning, storage, and other daily household problems through sophisticated design and cutting-edge technology. For more information about Uoni, please visit - www.uoni.com.

Press ContactName: Vera Zhuang 347-940-9403Email address: 309924@email4pr.com Website: http://www.uoni.com/

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uoni-launches-the-flagship-robot-vacuum-v980-plus-in-the-us-301297066.html

SOURCE Uoni

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
