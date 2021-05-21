newsbreak-logo
Here is when Patrick Mahomes should be fully cleared from injury

By Steve DelVecchio
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 1 day ago
Patrick Mahomes underwent surgery earlier this offseason to address a toe injury, and it sounds like rehab has gone as well as expected for the Kansas City Chiefs star. Mahomes is ahead of schedule in his recovery and expected to participated in organized team activities next week, James Palmer of NFL Network reports. The goal is for the quarterback to be a limited participant in OTAs and a full-go by training camp.

