Mcgregor, MN

Coming soon: Mcgregor events

Mcgregor Daily
Mcgregor Daily
 1 day ago

(MCGREGOR, MN) Live events are coming to Mcgregor.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mcgregor:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ucv58_0a7Co8ac00

Big Sandy Lake AFG

McGregor, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 12:00 PM

“On Call” – contact Ramona at 218-426-3344 to see if the group is meeting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KPNJi_0a7Co8ac00

Paddle Your Glass Off

Aitkin, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 803 4th Ave NW, Aitkin, MN 56431

Are you ready to paddle your glass off? Join us June 19 for a kayak paddle on the Mississippi followed by a beer, wine, and whiskey tasting!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U1n1H_0a7Co8ac00

Graveside service

McGregor, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 16652 Goshawk St, McGregor, MN

Here is Melanie Joy Synkiew’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Melanie Joy Synkiew of Cloquet, Minnesota, who passed away on...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LxTU2_0a7Co8ac00

Christian McShane live

McGregor, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 20534 487th St, McGregor, MN

Join us for the debut of Christian McShane at Big Sandy Lodge & Resort on Friday, May 21 when he will be performing music from the 1930's to 2000's Originally from a very small farming community...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UfFlW_0a7Co8ac00

Shop Vendors at TJs - Memorial Day Weekend!

Aitkin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 22039 321st Ave, Aitkin, MN

TJ's will have crafters, vendors and food again Memorial Day Weekend! Carly's Closet will be there with a variety of clothing, hats (including men's) and jewelry. More details to come!

Mcgregor, MN
ABOUT

With Mcgregor Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

