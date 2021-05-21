newsbreak-logo
TikTok And ATTN: To Host Live Stream Event To Benefit United Way's India COVID Relief Efforts

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Way Worldwide, ATTN:, and TikTok today announced a LIVE stream event on Saturday, May 22 at 7:00 PM ET, featuring Shuba Vedula, musician and TikTok creator ( @tiktokbrownchick), to benefit United Way Worldwide's India COVID-19 Relief Fund .

The 45-minute event will be streamed LIVE via @TikTokforGood , TikTok's global social impact hub. It will feature an interactive experience with Shuba, where viewers will learn more about the musician, get a tour of her at-home studio, and have the opportunity for a live jam session with the artist directly. Throughout the live stream, there will be opportunities for the audience to donate to India COVID relief that will help supply essential items such as food and hygiene kits to families. There will also be video appearances from celebrities including Tan France, Priyanka, and Simmi Singh. TikTok users can tune into the LIVE stream by visiting @TikTokForGood via the mobile app or desktop/webapp.

As India continues to experience the world's worst COVID-19 outbreak, United Way India will distribute donations from the Fund to support the most acutely impacted in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi NCR, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha and Bihar. India reports over 25 million COVID-19 cases and more than 280,000 deaths. These numbers have overwhelmed the healthcare system, particularly in highly populated cities, and is devastating the most vulnerable of the population.

"This virus doesn't discriminate between borders and people, and as we speak, there are thousands of families being destroyed by it every day in India," said Shuba. "With just a little support, we can help our overseas neighbors breathe again and move towards a time where we don't have to worry about losing a loved one."

"We have always believed that social media can be a place for entertainment while simultaneously creating real impact in our world," said Taryn Crouthers, ATTN:'s Chief Operating Officer (COO). "Together with TikTok and the amazing artists participating, we look forward to raising money and awareness to help the people of India who need our support during this time."

"The resurgence of the COVID-19 virus and the devastating impact on India's healthcare system highlights that the fight against the pandemic is far from over, and shows how vulnerable communities are still at risk," said Neeraj Mehta, Interim President and CEO, United Way Worldwide. "I am heartened by the work of the United Way India network and am confident that we can provide much needed critical support to alleviate the suffering of marginalized populations thanks to the generosity of the global TikTok community, Shuba and all that tune in to Saturday's livestream."

Over the past year, the United Way India network of seven local United Ways has supported more than five million people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and provided infrastructure enhancement to more than 100 hospitals in the country. Response efforts are led locally by United Ways in Baroda, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and the remainder of India is supported by India's national United Way, United Way India.

To learn more about United Way India, please visit: https://www.unitedway.org/local/india

About United Way

United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. With global reach and local impact, we're making life better for 48 million people annually. United Way is the world's largest privately funded nonprofit, working in 95% of U.S. communities and 40 countries and territories. That's why we're the mission of choice for 2.5 million volunteers, 7.7 million donors and 45,000 corporate partners. In the wake of COVID-19, we're helping people stay in their homes, stock their pantries, and protect their lives and livelihoods. And we're working to build resilient, equitable communities. Learn more at UnitedWay.org . Follow us: @United Way and #LiveUnited.

About ATTN:

ATTN: is a media company that bridges entertainment with topical issues to explain the world around us. We are leaders when it comes to reaching people who want context on the issues and conversations that matter to them.

About TikTok:

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. TikTok's mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok has global offices including Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tiktok-and-attn-to-host-live-stream-event-to-benefit-united-ways-india-covid-relief-efforts-301297035.html

