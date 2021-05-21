Coming soon: Lac Du Flambeau events

(LAC DU FLAMBEAU, WI) Live events are coming to Lac Du Flambeau.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lac Du Flambeau area:

DATE CHANGED: Alumni College: Northwoods Woodruff, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 3852 US-51, Woodruff, WI

https://www.uwalumni.com/event/alumnicollege/ For more information, contact Stephanie Wallace at stephanie.wallace@supportuw.org or 608-308-5528. Event Categories: Enrichment/Alumni Learning ...

ISLAND CITY WINE WALK Minocqua, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: U.S. 51, Minocqua, WI 54548

Hosted by Minocqua Island Business Association. Enjoy an evening of fun in our unique downtown.

Historic Manitowish River Canoe/Kayak Trip Manitowish Waters, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 14006 Discovery Ln, Manitowish Waters, WI

Join local historian Jim Bokern and a Discovery Center Naturalist on a fun and educational paddle down the Manitowish River. Great stories and insights about the rich natural and cultural history...

Arbor Vitae Fireman’s Picnic Arbor Vitae, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 10672 Big Arbor Vitae Dr, Arbor Vitae, WI

Join the Town of Arbor Vitae and the Arbor Vitae Fire and Rescue Department for the Annual Fireman's Picnic and Summerfest Festival.

See Me Tri (Minocqua Triathlon) Woodruff, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: Camp Rd, Woodruff, WI

The See Me Tri (Minocqua Triathlon) is on Saturday August 14, 2021. It includes the following events: Sprint Distance Triathlon, Olympic Distance Triathlon, Sprint Distance Triathlon - Relay Team...