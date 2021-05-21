newsbreak-logo
Florien, LA

Coming soon: Florien events

Florien News Flash
Florien News Flash
 1 day ago

(FLORIEN, LA) Florien is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Florien:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fC38S_0a7Cnzsj00

PALS

Leesville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 05:00 AM

Welcome to the MedExpress Education page. We are here for your EMS education needs. We have several education sites across the state of Louisiana. We offer regularly scheduled ACLS, PALS, BLS...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AF20b_0a7Cnzsj00

May 22nd~Private event with Jennifer

Leesville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 901 N 5th St, Leesville, LA

Ladies night out with Jennifer and we will be painting fun door hangers. Two projects to choose from, Crawfish with lemons or the Fleur de lis with name. The Fleur de lis can have up to 9 letters...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Gmcx_0a7Cnzsj00

2021 Redneck Ryder Cup

Many, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 1719 Cypress Bend Dr, Many, LA

2021 Redneck Ryder Cup at Cypress Bend Golf Club, 1719 Cypress Bend Dr, Many, LA 71449, Florien, United States on Fri May 21 2021 at 02:00 pm to Sun May 23 2021 at 05:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1em7iG_0a7Cnzsj00

Harley Davidson Drawing and 2nd annual DAV benefit

Leesville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Address: 2210 University Pkwy, Leesville, LA

Harley Davidson Drawing and 2nd annual DAV benefit at Froggy Bottom Bar, 2210 University Pkwy, Leesville, LA 71446, Leesville, United States on Sat Jul 31 2021 at 09:00 am

May 23rd~ Open Paint class

Leesville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 901 N 5th St, Leesville, LA

Today’s class is great for the HOME OR interchangeable truck pieces or just to make up a class you couldn’t attend. If you need help picking a project please message us. Paid reservations are due...

Florien News Flash

Florien News Flash

Florien, LA
ABOUT

With Florien News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

News Break
Politics
Related
Florien News Flash

Florien News Flash

Louisiana Statebossierpress.com

Louisiana recognizes historical bowling in Bossier City

Two young couples went bowling one evening in 1959. One of them rolled the bowling ball toward the bowling pins and the pins fell. Excitedly, he turned around and announced, “This is fun! I am going to build one.” The only bowling center in Bossier City and the oldest operating bowling center in Louisiana was born in his idea on that one day of fun.
Louisiana Statemanisteenews.com

Heavy rains hammer western Louisiana with more to come

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Heavy rains in western Louisiana flooded streets, left cars stranded and heightened worries in a region hammered by two hurricanes last year and a deep freeze this winter. The National Weather Service said between five and 12 inches (12-30 centimeters) of rain had already fallen...
Florien News Flash

Louisiana Statekadn.com

Cassidy Announces $9.8 Million to Rehabilitate Louisiana’s Rural Airports

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced airports in 16 parishes will receive $9,843,973 in federal funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for taxiway construction, pavement rehabilitation, hangar construction, and more. Airports in Shreveport, Morehouse, Concordia, Acadia, Avoyelles, Jefferson Davis, Jackson, Sabine, Natchitoches, Calcasieu, Webster, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Vermilion, Caddo, and De Soto Parishes will benefit directly from these grants.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana

There’s a little slice of Highway 3049 in Louisiana that transforms into quite the scenic byway when thousands of sunflowers bloom every summer. Gas up the car and don’t forget your camera, because you’re not doing to want to let the season pass you by without checking out the Sunflower Trail Festival in Gilliam. Timing […] The post See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

Spend The Night In A Rustic Cajun Cabin The Middle Of Louisiana’s Cajun Country

Picture yourself enjoying a cup of coffee, sitting on the dock overlooking the water, watching the sunrise. Sounds like paradise, right? Well, there’s one absolutely incredible cabin rental down in Assumption Parish where you’ll find all the peace and quiet you need, as well as some pretty spectacular waterfront views. Let’s check it out. Ready […] The post Spend The Night In A Rustic Cajun Cabin The Middle Of Louisiana’s Cajun Country appeared first on Only In Your State.
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

Blue Bell is Bringing One of Louisiana’s Favorite Flavors Back

Very few things in life get me as excited as this next sentence: Blue Bell is bringing back one of my favorites!. Usually, I would say that there is no more fit a companion for homemade blackberry cobbler than my old standby - Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla ice cream. This time, the folks at the creamery in Brenham, Texas have cut out the middleman (who is possibly your grandmother) by including the aforementioned cobbler in the ice cream with their new Southern Blackberry Cobbler!
Florien News Flash

Florien News Flash

