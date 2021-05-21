newsbreak-logo
Clarendon, TX

Coming soon: Clarendon events

Posted by 
Clarendon Today
Clarendon Today
 1 day ago

(CLARENDON, TX) Clarendon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clarendon:

The Nighthowlers w/ Luke Koepke

Lakeview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Shea Abshier & The Nighthowlers live at The Grill July 24! Luke Koepke and the Bad Habits open at 8! Tickets will be available May 1!

Learn More

Tanner Sparks Live

Lakeview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 05:00 AM

Tanner Sparks will be live at The Grill FULL BAND May 22! $10 ticket at the gate! Great Honky Tonkin Music!!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Coth6_0a7CnwEY00

Holly Tucker

Lakeview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 101 Smith St, Lakeview, TX

Dance event in Lakeview, Texas by Holly Tucker on Saturday, May 29 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YOtc3_0a7CnwEY00

WEST TEXAS GAS WHITE DEER EXPLOSION 2015

White Deer, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

A natural gas pipeline explosion and fire occurred at a gas booster station as a crew worked on a 4-inch gas line. The workers were replacing some gas lines, repairing a ruptured line. Source: A...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40aTCM_0a7CnwEY00

FGF 806 Day Celebration

Claude, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:06 PM

Address: 101 Goodnight St, Claude, TX

Join us for food trucks, fun, door prizes, drawings, and so much more! We are celebrating the panhandle and its amazing people! Bring the whole family out for a 806 good time.

Learn More
Clarendon Today

Clarendon Today

Clarendon, TX
With Clarendon Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

