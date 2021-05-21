Stephen Curry breaks down LeBron James’ heroic game-winner
In an ironic twist of events, Stephen Curry became the victim of a miraculous 3-point dagger, this time at the hands of LeBron James, who drilled a heroic game-winner to settle the Los Angeles Lakers victory over the Golden State Warriors. Prior to James' shot, Curry had left his imprint on this game in several ways. His 37-point performance easily topped the 23.0 points-per-game average he posted against the Lakers during the regular season.www.lakers365.com