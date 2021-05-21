newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Stephen Curry breaks down LeBron James’ heroic game-winner

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an ironic twist of events, Stephen Curry became the victim of a miraculous 3-point dagger, this time at the hands of LeBron James, who drilled a heroic game-winner to settle the Los Angeles Lakers victory over the Golden State Warriors. Prior to James' shot, Curry had left his imprint on this game in several ways. His 37-point performance easily topped the 23.0 points-per-game average he posted against the Lakers during the regular season.

www.lakers365.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Lebron James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Golden State Warriors#Heroic Game Winner#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBASan Francisco Chronicle

Why Warriors fans should treasure everything Steph Curry gives us

What’s the most obvious piece of advice I can give you, other than saying you should have bought Bitcoin in 2009?. This: Enjoy watching Stephen Curry play postseason basketball on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers. I know, I know. That’s as “Duh!” a statement as possible. But my...
NBAlakers365.com

LeBron James says Steph Curry is NBA’s MVP ahead of Wednesday’s play-in matchup

Count LeBron James among those calling for Steph Curry to win the NBA's MVP award. James' flattery comes ahead of Wednesday's matchup between his Los Angeles Lakers and Curry's Warriors at Staples Center in the NBA's Play-In Tournament. Just look at what he's done this year," James told reporters after the Lakers' win Sunday over New Orelans to secure No.
NBAlakers365.com

Lakers News: Warriors’ Stephen Curry Praises LeBron James For Clutch Shot

Coincidentally, the shot was reminiscent of the deep 3-pointers that Warriors star Stephen Curry is known for, but this one came right in his face as James lifted the Lakers to the seventh seed. Curry has hit plenty of those shots in his career and hit six 3-pointers for 37 points on this night, but it wasn't quite enough. James and Curry have a long history together, facing off in four consecutive NBA Finals between 2015-2018, but he had nothing but praise for James' clutch shot after the game,...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Jokic, Embiid, Curry named as MVP finalists

Harrison Wind: Aaron Gordon on Nikola Jokic: "MVP. What more needs to be said? That's the most valuable player in the league. The best player in the league right now." Michael Singer: Nikola Jokic on Damian Lillard: “He’s up there in that conversation for MVP.” “... I think neither him nor I are thinking about that (individual award).” (Lillard told @Sam Amick he thinks Jokic the is the MVP).
NBAascinatf.xyz

As Warriors, Stephen Curry lose in OT, so do fans and NBA

A Warriors season that was defined by heartbreak before a ball was even tipped ended with a devastating defeat Friday night at Chase Center. “A crushing way to go out,” head coach Steve Kerr said. The Warriors, looking drained and tired from the very start, lost an elimination game to...
NBAThe Day

LeBron vs. Steph: A play-in game will be a superstar tussle

Oh, what a way to get into NBA playoff mode. The matchups for the NBA’s new play-in tournament are set. It starts Tuesday night with the Eastern Conference: No. 10 Charlotte at No. 9 Indiana and No. 8 Washington at No. 7 Boston. And things shift to the Western Conference on Wednesday night: No. 10 San Antonio at No. 9 Memphis and No. 8 Golden State at the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers.
NBAnewsradioklbj.com

Stephen Curry wins 2nd NBA scoring title to help Golden State Warriors clinch 8th place in Western Conference

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors secured eighth place in the Western Conference with a 113-101 victory over the Grizzlies, their sixth win in a row. Curry also secured the NBA scoring title for the season with this first-quarter basket, part of a 46-point effort in which Curry earned a career-high 36 shots (making 16) and 22 3-point attempts. He also had nine assists and seven rebounds, and accounted for 40.7 percent of the Warriors’ points.