Stephen Curry breaks down LeBron James’ heroic game-winner

Coincidentally, the shot was reminiscent of the deep 3-pointers that Warriors star Stephen Curry is known for, but this one came right in his face as James lifted the Lakers to the seventh seed. Curry has hit plenty of those shots in his career and hit six 3-pointers for 37 points on this night, but it wasn't quite enough. James and Curry have a long history together, facing off in four consecutive NBA Finals between 2015-2018, but he had nothing but praise for James' clutch shot after the game,...