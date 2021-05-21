newsbreak-logo
Business

Okuma Announces New Member Of Partners In THINC Network

 1 day ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The management team of Okuma America Corporation, a world-leading builder of CNC machine tools, controls and automation systems, is pleased to announce that Goellner, Inc. has recently joined the Partners in THINC network!

Goellner Incorporated, in combination with its subsidiary companies Advanced Machine & Engineering and Hennig, offer a myriad of products and services to enhance machine tool processes in manufacturing applications. Their extensive offering includes part-holding tombstones, workholding fixtures, tool clamping, chip management, coolant filtration, enclosure systems and more.

Wade Anderson, manager of Okuma's Partners in THINC network program commented on the new partnership, "We are extremely pleased to have the Goellner group of companies join our Partners in THINC network! Their broad offering, coupled with our machine tools, offers manufacturers several easily-integrated solutions to incorporate into most shop environments."

Partners in THINC is a collaborative network of 40+ companies that service the metal-cutting and manufacturing industries. The partners come together to solve problems and explore new productivity ideas for real-world manufacturers.

Goellner CEO Dietmar Goellner expressed his excitement about the partnership, "It's a real honor to work with Okuma and their partners to propel the machine tool industry forward. It's this type of collaboration that helps us fulfill our mission to make our customers successful"

For more information on the Partners in THINC network, visit: https://www.okuma.com/partners-in-thinc.

About Goellner, Inc. At Goellner Inc. "Make our customers successful" is more than a tagline; it is our DNA. Through our companies, Hennig, and Advanced Machine and Engineering, we passionately pursue global excellence in machine protection, chip management, coolant filtration, facility safety, and custom engineering by keeping a laser focus on a quick response to the voice of our customer. We are partners to Okuma and to Okuma's partners, which allows us to extend the reach of custom solutions to meet the demands of a global landscape. www.hennigworldwide.com | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

About Okuma America Corporation Okuma America Corporation is the U.S.-based sales and service affiliate of Okuma Corporation, a world leader in CNC (computer numeric control) machine tools, controls and automation systems. The company was founded in 1898 in Nagoya, Japan, and is the industry's only single-source provider of CNC machines, controls, drives, motors, encoders, spindles and automation systems, all manufactured by Okuma. The company designs its own CNC controls to integrate seamlessly with each machine tool's functionality. In 2014 Okuma launched the Okuma App Store, the industry's only centralized online marketplace for machine tool apps and related content. Along with its extensive distribution network (largest in the Americas), and Partners in THINC network of enhanced manufacturing technologies , Okuma is committed to helping users gain competitive advantages through the open possibilities of machine tools today and into the future. https://www.okuma.com | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Twitter

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/okuma-announces-new-member-of-partners-in-thinc-network-301297040.html

SOURCE Okuma America Corporation

