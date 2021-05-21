newsbreak-logo
Eden, TX

Eden calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Eden Voice
Eden Voice
 1 day ago

(EDEN, TX) Eden has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Eden:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3irHMC_0a7Cnlln00

Christoval, TX

Christoval, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 20809 Hwy 277 South, Christoval, TX

Buy Steve Trevino tickets to see hilarious comedy live and in-person on Sat, Jun 12, 2021 7:30 pm at Cooper's BBQ Live in Christoval, TX.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GWGeW_0a7Cnlln00

Chat & Coffee

Brady, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:45 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Join the McCulloch County Resource Center every Monday Wednesday for some fun programs, delicious coffee, and sweet company! - 08/11/2021

Learn More

Spur 327 Band

Rowena, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 704 Edward St, Rowena, TX

Spur 327 Band takes the stage with their brand of Tx Country. Great night of dancing, family and friends. $12 cover, $10 cooler. Table reservations available. FMI: 325-276-0994

Learn More

Kyle Park @ Cooper's BBQ/LIVE!

Christoval, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 20809 Hwy 277 South, Christoval, TX

As part of our 2021 Cooper's BBQ/LIVE! Concert Series, we're proud to welcome back Kyle Park. Growing up during a time when mainstream radio could still show love to throwbacks, Kyle Park was...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wyvya_0a7Cnlln00

James Steinle

Eden, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 301 S Main St, Eden, TX

James Steinle- Full Band is on Facebook. To connect with James Steinle- Full Band, join Facebook today.

Learn More
