newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Viking Engineering Opens Engineering Laboratory Offering Complete Failure Investigation, Forensic And Metallurgical Services

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

HOUSTON, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Engineering, a GATE Energy Company, is proud to announce the opening of the Viking Engineering Laboratory located in the heart of Houston, Texas. The Viking Laboratory addition will provide clients complete failure investigation and forensic services, metallurgical evaluations, and material testing services directly overseen by Viking's own engineers and metallurgists.

The Viking Laboratory will provide fit-for-service evaluations, microstructural characterization, finite element analysis (FEA), fracture surface evaluation (SEM/EDS fractography evaluations), mechanical testing (tensile, hardness, CVN), fracture mechanics analysis and fracture mechanics testing (KIC, JIC, J-R) for evaluating complex downhole and pipeline failures. For midstream and downstream clients, the Viking Laboratory offers pipeline failure investigations and forensic services. In addition, the Viking Laboratory provides services to the renewables energy sector.

Jorge L. Garduño, President of Viking Engineering, said, "This laboratory has always been a dream of ours - to combine our engineering expertise with testing verifications to offer a complete failure analysis and materials service. This is yet another differentiator for Viking as we expand our service offerings in not only the oil and gas industry, but the renewable energy landscape as well. We are excited with this new addition to our growing company as we have no doubt this will ultimately allow us to provide our clients with greater value."

Viking Engineering Lab Services Director, Mario Guerra, said, "The addition of this testing and metallurgical services laboratory will enhance Viking's multidisciplinary capabilities for solving the most complex problems in the oil & gas industry and to expand our expertise into other sectors of the energy industry."

For more information on Viking's Lab services, click here .

About Viking Engineering

Viking Engineering, A GATE Energy Company, is a leading upstream oil and gas engineering company specializing in areas including critical well engineering, production operations, quality assurance, and failure investigations. Formed in 2001, Viking has worked for over 500 companies and on more than 3,000 critical wells around the globe. Viking engineers have multi-year experience in offshore deepwater, HPHT and onshore well design including horizontal multi-frac completions, both US domestic and international. Their mission is to provide complete well engineering that is comprehensive and cost effective for both onshore and offshore wells.

For more information on Viking Engineering, visit www.vikingeng.energy

About GATE Energy

GATE Energy is a family of companies that provide scalable, fit-for-purpose services for the energy sector including engineering, commissioning and specialty field services.

For more information on GATE Energy, visit www.gate.energy

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viking-engineering-opens-engineering-laboratory-offering-complete-failure-investigation-forensic-and-metallurgical-services-301297064.html

SOURCE Viking Engineering

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
241
Followers
13K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Industry#Forensic Testing#Forensic Analysis#Mechanical Engineers#Mechanical Failure#International Operations#The Viking Laboratory#Fea#Kic#Jic#A Gate Energy Company#Hpht#Www Vikingeng Energy#Energy Gate Energy#Metallurgical Evaluations#Forensic Services#Material Testing Services#Viking Engineers#Mechanical Testing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Nevada's Safety Consultation And Training Section Awards Maxton Manufacturing Company With Top Safety Honor

LAS VEGAS, May 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS) of the State of Nevada's Division of Industrial Relations recently recognized Maxton Manufacturing Company for successful renewal of the Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP). This is Maxton's third SHARP renewal. The company continues to prove its dedication to keeping its workplace and employees safe and healthy.
Businessaithority.com

Apifiny Hires Former Goldman Sachs Financial Architect Jason Jiang as CTO as Company Prepares for Planned Public Offering

Former Goldman Sachs and BlackRock Veteran Brings Over 22 Years of Experience Building Ultra-low Latency Trading and Risk Management Systems. Apifiny, a global digital asset trading and mining network, announced it has hired Jason Jiang as chief technology officer in preparation for the company’s anticipated, planned public offering. With over 22 years of experience designing and building professional trading solutions for financial services professionals, Mr. Jiang’s background includes significant experience in building ultra-low latency trading and risk management systems and co-location, exposure to the full technology stack from hardware, networking and full software development life cycle (SDLC) to automated trading controls.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Relay Completes Integration Of Cybeats Cybersecurity Platform; Commences Scale-up Of Commercial Operations

Relay acquired the Cybeats, cybersecurity company, in late March 2021. The Cybeats Platform is now commercially available including the SBOM Studio product, and multiple pilots are underway in the security and medical device industries. Cybeats offers Internet of Things (IoT) device manufacturers unparalleled cybersecurity from design phase throughout product life...
Businessachrnews.com

CoolSys Acquires Thermal Resource Sales and Supermarket Environment Services Company

BREA, Calif. — CoolSys has announced the acquisition of Thermal Resource Sales and Supermarket Environment Services Company (TRS-SESCO). “Our acquisition of TRS-SESCO represents an important step in our strategic growth plan by bringing new capabilities to our clients while introducing CoolSys into new industry sectors,” said Adam Coffey, CEO of CoolSys. “As one of the premier HVAC-engineered solutions companies in the nation, TRS has established long-term client relationships and an outstanding reputation in supporting complex, mission-critical HVAC systems across various industries. The SESCO side of the business provides industry-leading energy and sustainability solutions primarily to grocery retail customers. We are excited to welcome the TRS-SESCO team and their customers to the CoolSys family.”
Posted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Good Works Acquisition Corp. - GWAC

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Good Works Acquisition Corp. ("GWAC" or the "Company") ( GWAC ) relating to its proposed merger with Cipher Mining Technologies, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, GWAC will acquire Cipher through a reverse merger, with Cipher emerging as a publicly traded company.
Businessaftermarketnews.com

Spectra Adds 2 Members To OEM Business Development Team

Spectra Premium has announce that Dominic Chretien and Pierre Letourneau have joined the company as part of the OEM Business Development team. Each new member boasts more than 20 years of experience in leading commercial and technical projects in the OEM transportation industry in North America as well as technical training and product development expertise.
Energy Industryjewishlifenews.com

Shunt Reactor Marketplace 2020 Measurement Research, Traits, Best Producers, Percentage, Expansion, Statistics, Alternatives and Forecast to 2025

Shunt reactor are principally inductive lots used to take in reactive energy, thereby cut back general voltage generated by way of line capacitance. It’s used for making improvements to the power potency of a gadget. Those units are usually used for reactive energy reimbursement in lengthy high-voltage cable methods and transmission traces.
Economyaithority.com

Educative Secures $12 Million Series a Funding to Accelerate Growth and Expand B2B Offerings for Engineering Managers and Leaders

Matrix Partners Leads Round to Support Enterprise Expansion with Customizable Training Modules for Software Developers. Educative, an interactive hands-on skill development platform for software developers and the companies that employ them, announced a $12 million Series A fundraising round. Matrix Partners led the round with additional funding from new and returning investors, including Trilogy Equity Partners. Lookout founder Kevin Mahaffey, Mercury.com founder Immad Akhund, Segment founder Ilya Volodarsky, and several other angel investors also participated.
Posted by
TheStreet

TriEye Announces A Collaboration With Continental Engineering Services To Bring The Power Of SWIR To Driver Monitoring Systems

TEL-AVIV, Israel, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Israeli startup TriEye , developer of the world's first mass-market Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR) sensor, announces today its collaboration with Continental Engineering Services (CES) , one of the leading engineering and production partners for automotive and industry customers. This collaboration will focus on the implementation of SWIR imaging systems in Driver Monitoring Systems.
SpaceNews.com

Rocket Lab says engine issue caused Electron failure

WASHINGTON — Rocket Lab said an Electron rocket failed to reach orbit May 15 when the vehicle’s computer system detected a problem with the second stage engine and shut it down. In a May 17 statement, the company said it is continuing to review data from the launch, which suffered...
Businesshartenergy.com

Quantum Energy Partners Hires Keila Hand to Lead ESG Program

Quantum Energy Partners unveiled enhancements to its ESG initiatives including the hiring of Keila Hand as head of the ESG program at the Houston-based private capital firm. “We are excited to welcome Keila to our leadership team to further enhance our stewardship efforts across our ESG programs,” Dheeraj Verma, president of Quantum said in a statement on May 13. “She brings a fresh, global perspective to our ongoing efforts and has a strong operational background that will serve our portfolio companies and us well over the coming years.”
akbizmag.com

DCI Engineers Hires Tatarenko as Project Engineer

DCI Engineers, a civil and structural engineering firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington, is pleased to announce the following new hire in the Anchorage office. David Tatarenko, EIT, has been hired as a Project Engineer in the Anchorage office. He brings structural analysis and design experience to his new role at DCI Engineers. David is currently supporting light industrial projects in the region comprised of steel framing or pre-engineered metal building components, as well as wooden structures. David graduated with a bachelor’s in petroleum engineering and earned an MBA from the UAF. While working at the firm, he is completing his Master of Science in civil engineering from UAA.
Register Citizen

Novi Labs Announces the Release of Novi Data Engine™, a complete data management solution to create oil & gas analytical datasets

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) May 13, 2021. Novi Labs, Inc. announces the release of Novi Data Engine™ software. Novi Data Engine™ is a completely reimagined way to manage and publish analytics-ready datasets for the oil & gas industry. The software leverages Novi’s six years of building machine learning models for unconventional development to seamlessly ingest, validate, process, and transform hybrid datasets.
ngtnews.com

Ideanomics Expands Zero-Emissions Offerings with Acquisition of US Hybrid

Ideanomics, a financial technology company, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire US Hybrid. Founded in 1999, and headquartered in Torrance, Calif., US Hybrid provides components, drive trains and fuel cells to medium- and heavy-duty commercial fleet operators. The company also designs, manufactures and markets integrated power conversion systems for battery-electric, fuel cell and hybrid vehicles, as well as systems for renewable energy generation and storage.
metroatlantaceo.com

Beacon Management Services Names Mike Horne as Director of Engineering

Beacon Management Services is proud to announce that Mike Horne has joined the company as Director of Engineering. In this role, he is responsible for the operational performance of engineering throughout Beacon’s portfolio of real estate assets and increasing quality and efficiency of the business. “Mike is an exceptional asset...
Economyxda-developers

Best Electro-Mechanical Engineering Services in Pakistan

Premier Engineering Services (PES) offer power generation, project Management, Operations & Maintenance and manufacturer of. different electrical and mechanical products in Pakistan. As the Fastest Growing Company, we became a reliable partner in the field of. engineering works. With special pride, we emphasize that we offer our clients services in...
caltech.edu

Joint Electrical Engineering Systems & Medical Engineering Seminar

Optogenetics is a powerful and well-established neuromodulating technique that uses light to manipulate the genetically modified light-sensitive neuron cells in-vivo. Its versatility has been extensively exploited in the understanding of causal neuronal modulation that leads to behavior modulation in free behaving animal models. However, the study of behavioral paradigms that involve social groups is limited with traditional optogenetic neurotechnologies, such as optical fibers. The recent advancements in wireless, battery-free subdermal optogenetics implants offer novel solutions to interface with small animal models in naturalistic environments and without the encumbrances of heavy headsets or physical tethers. In this context, I present a novel subdermal battery-free active optogenetic neurostimulator that promises to narrow the gap between frontier neuroscience research and current technological limitations. This technology leverages wireless power transfer, employs standardized near field communication protocols, and use low-cost electronic and optoelectronic components, all synergistically integrated with the supportive control software and hardware, to produce powerful and robust minimally invasive all-wireless subdermal devices with unprecedented capabilities not feasible with neither state-of-the-art wireless optogenetics devices nor fiber optics implants. For example, social engagement involves neuronal synchrony of midbrain dopaminergic neurons in the medial prefrontal cortex previously documented in pairs of mammal models, such as rats or bats. In this talk I show evidence that synchronized optogenetic stimulation using our implantable devices drive social interaction in groups of up to three mice sharing same experimental enclosure. This demonstration validates the robustness of our smart optogenetics devices that have the potential to facilitate frontier research in neuroscience.