newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Apple's Cook Testifies in Fortnite Case

By Vidhi Choudhary
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

Stocks traded mixed Friday as Wall Street weighed signs of recovery for the U.S. economy against a slide in high-risk assets such as Bitcoin.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Jim Cramer discussed breaking news in the stock market. Cramer spoke about the legal dispute between Apple vs. Epic Games, cryptocurrency and markets on Friday.

Apple vs. Epic Games

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report Chief Executive Tim Cook for the first time in federal court fielded questions about the Cupertino, Calif., company's market power.

In his testimony, Cook said, “It would be a huge convenience issue, but also the fraud issues would go up” if the company allowed third-party app marketplaces, in addition to its own App Store. That's because customers would have to enter credit card information multiple times.

The remarks were cited in a report published by Bloomberg News.

The tech giant's high-profile antitrust trial with Epic Games is nearing its end after three weeks.

Cook also said Apple does a far better job reviewing apps than third-party companies do.

Cramer said that if someone is trying to run a website or start a business independently, it's almost impossible to run it without being in the App Store.

"Now, that's not Tim Cook's fault," Cramer said. "Cook has actually put together a supermarket. You are allowed to be in the supermarket, but you have to pay the fee. 70% of something is better than 0% of nothing and that's what you get when you try to do it yourself."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SH0cQ_0a7CnfTR00

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin resumed selling off on Friday, falling to about $37,300, after China reiterated that it would be cracking down on mining and trading of the world's largest cryptocurrency.

Cramer said some of the cryptocurrencies out there are just jokes, and if crypto enthusiasts focus on them, they run the risk of driving out all the ones that aren't jokes. "People who like Bitcoin and crypto just embrace anything," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jQ02g_0a7CnfTR00

Friday's Market

Cramer said he's watching a couple of stocks that he thinks are very significant, like Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report, due to the chipmaker's declared stock split. He's also watching Applied Materials (AMAT) - Get Report, which had a really good quarter and yet the stock is slightly down, and Adobe (ADBE) - Get Report, a stock that he said is "a good tell of where tech is going."

"This is one of those days where the market is making progress on nothing. Be careful because that tends to be a market that goes down on nothing, too," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZCeTz_0a7CnfTR00

Apple and Nvidia are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer adds or removes stocks from his portfolio? Learn more now.

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
241
Followers
13K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Cook
Person
Jim Cramer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Stock#Aapl#Aapl#Bloomberg News#The App Store#Nvda#Amat#Adobe#Adbe#Company#Key Holdings#Cupertino#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Tech Stocks
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Apple
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
Businessshepherdgazette.com

Apple’s Tim Cook dinner grilled by choose overseeing Epic’s Fortnite trial

For the past three weeks, a mix of Apple executives and experts have defended the company’s policies that tightly control how apps work on the billion active iPhones around the world. Fortnite maker Epic Games sued Apple in August, saying its behavior stifles competition within the iPhone’s world. On Friday, Apple CEO Tim Cook found himself answering pointed questions about competition from the person who’ll be deciding the case, US District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers.
StocksPosted by
Coinspeaker

Former Goldman Sachs Executive Raoul Pal Bets on Ethereum (ETH) to End Crypto Market Correction

Based on the rise of the ETH/BTC pair, Pal said that Ethereum shows strength over Bitcoin and it could lead the way to move the crypto market out of correction. The crypto markets have entered severe volatility fueled by Elon Musk and China news ahead this week. After Wednesday’s massive crash, the crypto market regained the lost ground. However, Bitcoin (BTC) and most other altcoins are still down by a big margin on weekly charts. But former Goldman Sachs investor Raoul Pal is betting big on Ethereum (ETH). The Vision Group CEO believes that Ethereum holds the potential to get the crypto market out of this correction phase. Pal’s comments, however, came earlier this week during the Monday crash following Elon Musk’s tweets. Pal suggested the technical chart of Bitcoin hints at a consolidation phase.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Bitcoin or Stocks: Better Buy on the Dip

The price of the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), has dropped 37% from its all-time high. As of this writing, it's trading hands at around $41,000 per token. By contrast, the stock market averages aren't down anywhere near that much. The Nasdaq Composite Index is down roughly 4%, and the S&P 500 is down less than 2%. Nevertheless, even though I own Bitcoin personally, in this article I'm going to argue that stocks are the better buy right now.
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer Says a Stock Split Doesn't Matter for Nvidia or Any Stock

Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report announced a 4-for-1 stock split to make it easier for employees and outside investors to buy shares. If shareholders approve the plan, each Nvidia stockholder of record on June 21, will receive a dividend of three additional common shares for every share held. The new shares are set to be distributed after the close of trading on July 19.
Businesswcn247.com

Apple brings CEO Tim Cook to court in defense of app store

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Apple CEO Tim Cook will take the witness stand Friday to defend the company’s iPhone app store against charges that it has grown into an illegal monopoly — one far more profitable than his predecessor Steve Jobs ever envisioned. The technology giant is counting on Cook's appearance on the witness stand to put the finishing touches on Apple’s defense against an antitrust case brought by Epic Games, maker of the popular video game Fortnite. Epic is trying to topple Apple's so-called “walled garden" for apps that welcomes users and developers while keeping competition out.
Businesseminetra.com

Apple’s Tim Cook takes on witness position in antitrust battle

AAPL -1.35%. CEO Tim Cook talked about his company’s commitment to security and privacy on Friday after witnessing an iPhone maker’s legal battle with Fortnite creator Epic Games, Inc. Cook began his testimony at around 8:15 am local time. Third-party developers discussed his belief that they weren’t willing to offer...
MarketsStreet.Com

Jim Cramer: Disbelief in Science vs. COVID Shares Blame for Supply Shortages

Stocks quotes in this article: TGT, MRNA, PFE, BNTX. How could everyone, every manufacturer, seemingly every retailer be caught short so much of everything? Was everyone just stupid? Did they simply underestimate the comeback of the country and what their order books showed? As I go through the quarterly reports as this earnings season draws to a conclusion, amazingly, I can come up with just one co...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Apple Chief to Testify In Epic Games' Antitrust Lawsuit: FT

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) chief Tim Cook will testify as a prime witness for Fortnite maker Epic Games’ antitrust lawsuit against the iPhone maker’s alleged illegal monopoly, the Financial Times reports. Epic prosecuted Apple for perpetrating monopoly via the App Store, leading to the removal of Fortnite from their mobile...
StocksStreet.Com

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Cisco Orders 'Spectacular'

Stock futures edged up Friday ahead of expected data on the manufacturing and services sectors that will provide more insights into the pace of the economic recovery. In the most recent episode of "Mad Money" TheStreet Founder Jim Cramer said he lamented the lack of accountability on Wall Street and condemned the harm it did to investors.
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer Has a Message for Crypto Bulls

Jim Cramer is looking closely at cryptocurrencies following a volatile week for Bitcoin, ethereum and the overall crypto space. And on Friday, Bitcoin resumed a selloff after China said it would be cracking down on mining and trading of the world's largest cryptocurrency. Recap TheStreet Live: Everything Jim Cramer Is...