newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Does laughing make you healthier?

news-shield.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Sanjay Gupta tells us how laughing more can help us live to 100.

www.news-shield.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sanjay Gupta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Dr Sanjay Gupta#Laughing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Napoleon HillThrive Global

Planning makes you better..

Plan, Plan, Plan… without planning our days won’t be a perfect day. Planning makes everything better, it could save our time, energy, money. When we plan our hours, days, weeks and month then the year can be the best of yours. Perfectly plan every single minute it will reward you with a perfect gift. Have a perfect to do list for your daily planner, have monthly goals, half yearly goals, yearly target.. Fix your goals have a perfect plan to achieve. Dedicate yourself to your work, work according to your plan. Soon you will reach your destiny.
DietsFrankfort Times

The best diets have this in common

CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta describes what the best diets have in common and how sticking to one may help you live to 100.
Healthhealthdigest.com

What It Really Means When Your Breath Smells Like Metal

If you've recently received some less than flattering feedback that your breath smells like metal, or you can smell it yourself, then there could be a simple explanation. According to WebMD, a metallic taste in your mouth or breath smell is often temporary and will clear up on its own. But until then, you might want to figure out what could be the cause of this unusual smell.
Food & Drinkscoffeespiration.com

Why Does Coffee Make Me Poop?

For many people, coffee brings on more than just a caffeine buzz or its tasty flavor. There are a lot of studies on coffee showing that coffee has so many benefits. Despite being the most adoring drink by everyone, coffee offers you several advantages, especially health advantages. For more health benefits contributed by coffee, you can check and read the benefits of coffee in our article interesting coffee facts to brighten up your day.
Beauty & FashionTelegraph

Pandora Sykes: 'I try to remember that productivity doesn’t make you a better person'

Pandora Sykes, 34, lives in north-west London with her husband Ollie, 36, their daughter Zadie, three, and son Sasha, one. I try not to schedule meetings or important deadlines (aka ‘the scary stuff ’) first thing on a Monday, as I suffer from insomnia, and a heavy to-do list the next morning often results in a restless night. Sleep issues are common in my family and I’ve been battling them since having children. It doesn’t affect me too much during the day, although I have to be careful with how long I spend looking at my phone or watching TV in the evenings.
NutritionPosted by
94 KXZ

5 Ways to Make Your Breakfast Healthier, According to Nutritionists

Breakfast. There’s a right way to do it, and a 'please pass the waffle iron and whipped cream' way to do it. And nutritionists say there are lots of sneaky ways we’re turning arguably the most important meal of the day into a landmine for sugar, calories, and more. Below, five ways to eat your healthiest breakfast ever, along with breakfast saboteurs you should avoid.
Healthhealthdigest.com

Why You Should Avoid Eating Salty Food Before Bed

If you're always feeling tired, you're a member of an ever-growing, groggy club. According to Single Care, up to 70% of older adults have reported chronic sleep problems. There are potential health costs for not getting enough sleep, such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and, according to the New York Times, a higher risk of dementia.
Electronicsthewatchdogonline.com

Can Your Apple Watch Tell If You’re Getting Sick?

Apple is partnering with the University of Washington and researchers from the Seattle Flu Study to test the ability of devices like the Apple Watch and iPhone to catch early signs of respiratory illnesses. The study’s principal investigator, Dr. Jacob E. Sunshine, says that the goal of the study is...
Workoutsrichhabits.net

Exercise Makes You Smarter

To carry nutrients (glucose and oxygen) to every cell in the body and. To carry waste (free radicals) out from those same cells, through our lungs, in the form of carbon dioxide. Exercise, particularly aerobic exercise, floods the bloodstream with oxygen. The more you exercise, the greater the blood flow,...
LifestyleKTVZ

When to stop drinking caffeine to get a good night’s sleep

Many of us start our days the same way: with a cup of coffee or tea. Caffeine is as much a part of our routine as brushing our teeth or getting dressed for the day. Maybe your habit extends to a cup of coffee in the afternoon, or you have a soda with your dinner.
DietsPosted by
Kiss 103.1 FM

What to Eat to Lower Blood Pressure, From a Woman Who Pulled It Off

Sherra Aguirre has a family history of high blood pressure that is so dramatic, it has cut short the lives of two cousins and left her parents tied to daily medication. She saw these circumstances as cautionary tales and decided to do everything she could to offset a family history that illustrated what can happen when this condition goes unchecked.