Does laughing make you healthier?

Pandora Sykes, 34, lives in north-west London with her husband Ollie, 36, their daughter Zadie, three, and son Sasha, one. I try not to schedule meetings or important deadlines (aka ‘the scary stuff ’) first thing on a Monday, as I suffer from insomnia, and a heavy to-do list the next morning often results in a restless night. Sleep issues are common in my family and I’ve been battling them since having children. It doesn’t affect me too much during the day, although I have to be careful with how long I spend looking at my phone or watching TV in the evenings.