Final Fantasy 14 Fan Fest 2021 is taking place this weekend, with this year’s edition of the FFXIV expo a digital event. The Final Fantasy 14 Fan Fest 2021 will be taking place on Saturday May 15 and Sunday May 16 with all the action being broadcast from Tokyo Garden Theatre. If you want to tune in to all the festivities then you’ll be able to do so via Twitch, Niconico and YouTube – with live streams embedded into this article.