WWE Artist Calls Velveteen Dream The ‘Most Unprofessional Person’ In Wrestling

WWE has a tradition of following up its biggest event of the year, WrestleMania, with a subsequent Pay-Per-View event in WrestleMania Backlash, with the same happening in 2021 this month, so what better time than now to do a deep dive into the past of the wrestling organization and discover which moments were the most insane for this big event. Backlash was first introduced in 1999, meaning there are over twenty years when it comes to trying to discover what are the craziest moments for the event that might just be some of the craziest that World Wrestling Entertainment has ever seen.