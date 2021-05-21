WWE Artist Calls Velveteen Dream The ‘Most Unprofessional Person’ In Wrestling
It was reported yesterday that WWE has released the Velveteen Dream after keeping him off television for months. Dream, real name Patrick Clark, had been accused of sexual misconduct involving grooming underage boys and sending an explicit photo to an underage girl. Clark denied the claims and Triple H said WWE “didn’t find anything” in an internal investigation. The report also noted that there had been concern that Dream was being set up as a coach at the Performance Center.411mania.com