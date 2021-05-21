Live events Belle Plaine — what’s coming up

(BELLE PLAINE, IA) Belle Plaine is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Belle Plaine:

Brooklyn City Wide Garage Sales Brooklyn, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 138 Jackson St, Brooklyn, IA

Get your garage sales ready for the Weekend of June 18th-20th!

Summer Lunch Program Marengo, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 359 E Hilton St, Marengo, IA

𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐄 𝐒𝐔𝐌𝐌𝐄𝐑 𝐋𝐔𝐍𝐂𝐇 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐌 The USDA has issued nationwide waivers which allow school districts and community organizations to utilize flexibilities around site locations...

Retro Rockits at Holipalooza Brooklyn, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Holipalooza Music Festival at Holiday Lake, just North of Brooklyn, Iowa - 3 Bands, including Retro Rockits!

CWP Networking Event Marengo, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1404 G Ave, Marengo, IA

Drinks event in Marengo, IA by Corridor Wedding Professionals on Thursday, August 19 2021

Super Moon, Sound, Savasana Blairstown, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 04:30 PM

Address: 305 Locust St SW NW, Blairstown, IA

Join me in celebrating the May full moon on Tuesday, May 25th at 6:30 pm. I'll be providing a sound session with a variety of sound healing instruments to bring in the energy of the Flower Super...