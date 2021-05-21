newsbreak-logo
Baked on the range: Canadian soldier allegedly served weed cupcakes to her unit

By Sarah Sicard
Army Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTalk about live fire training — a Canadian bombardier faces 18 charges for allegedly serving marijuana-laced cupcakes to her artillery unit in 2018 while working at the canteen. The soldier, Chelsea Cogswell, will stand trial after reports that she fed the tasty treats to W Battery at the Royal Canadian...

www.armytimes.com
MilitaryThe Guardian

Canadian soldier allegedly fed cannabis cakes to gunners in live fire exercise

A Canadian soldier is facing court martial after alleging serving cannabis-laced cupcakes to unwitting members of her artillery unit during a live fire exercise. Bombardier Chelsea Cogswell faces 18 charges for her baking, including administering a noxious substance and behaving in a disgraceful manner. Cogswell, who has served in the...
