San Diego, CA

San Diego Symphony unveils concerts at The Rady Shell

By Mark Saunders
Posted by 
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=121Xqm_0a7CnMtk00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Symphony will begin welcoming the public to shows at its new Shell outdoor venue in August, with its inaugural season of concerts running through Nov. 14.

The symphony's opening weekend at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park will be held Aug. 6-8 and welcome in the concert venue and guests with an inaugural gala and concert by music director Rafael Payare and dinner by celebrity chef Richard Blais.

The weekend will also see performances by musical theatre director Rob Fisher that showcase Broadway luminaries Megan Hilty, Norm Lewis, Kelli O’Hara, and Adrienne Warren; and finish with a concert from seven-time Grammy winner Gladys Knight with special guest Naturally 7.

RELATED: San Diego Symphony pulls back the curtain on 'Rady Shell'

In addition to the glitzy opening weekend, the venue is preparing to welcome a star-studded array of musical talents, including:

Aug. 21: Smokey Robinson
Aug. 22: Yo-Yo Ma
Aug. 31: Brian Wilson
Sept. 3: Rocketman - Live in concert
Sept. 18-19: Star Wars: Return of the Jedi - Live in concert
Sept. 26: Jason Mraz and San Diego Symphony
Oct. 10: Indigo Girls and San Diego Symphony
Oct. 31: “Ofrenda: A Día de los Muertos Celebration” with Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar

The inaugural season will replace the symphony's Bayside Summer Nights and indoor concert series with more than 40 acts set this year, including Latin, jazz, pop, and film scores. More information on the symphony's season and tickets is available online.

