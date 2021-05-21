Oblong calendar: Coming events

newsbreak-logo
(OBLONG, IL) Oblong has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oblong:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZSrgu_0a7CnHU700

Nerf Wars

Willow Hill, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 105 Cumberland St, Willow Hill, IL

Lets get the kids together and have a great time running, playing and enjoying our nerf toys and water ballons! Snacks and fun in the Willow Hill Park!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FnaUJ_0a7CnHU700

Celebration of Life Service

Robinson, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Dr. Lance E. Sikorski, 67, lost his battle with AML and accepted God's invitation home on December 22, 2020 at 7:05 p.m. at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. He was born on May 19, 1953 in...

Open House Celebration

Robinson, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Dr. Lance Sikorski Dr. Lance E. Sikorski, 67, lost his battle with AML and accepted God's invitation home on December 22, 2020 at 7:05 p.m. at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. He was born...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23nWOi_0a7CnHU700

HCC-Wendelin Sesquicentennial Parish Picnic

Newton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 5782 Ingraham Ln, Newton, IL

Religion event by Holy Cross Catholic Church - Wendelin Sesquicentennial Celebration on Sunday, August 1 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MbH57_0a7CnHU700

Bus Driver Refresher Course

Robinson, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Experienced drivers must take a 2-hour refresher course annually, and all new drivers must take an 8-hour course in school bus driver safety and first aid, as prescribed by the Illinois State...

ABOUT

With Oblong Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

