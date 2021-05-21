Oblong calendar: Coming events

(OBLONG, IL) Oblong has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oblong:

Nerf Wars Willow Hill, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 105 Cumberland St, Willow Hill, IL

Lets get the kids together and have a great time running, playing and enjoying our nerf toys and water ballons! Snacks and fun in the Willow Hill Park!

Celebration of Life Service Robinson, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Dr. Lance E. Sikorski, 67, lost his battle with AML and accepted God's invitation home on December 22, 2020 at 7:05 p.m. at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. He was born on May 19, 1953 in...

Open House Celebration Robinson, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Dr. Lance Sikorski Dr. Lance E. Sikorski, 67, lost his battle with AML and accepted God's invitation home on December 22, 2020 at 7:05 p.m. at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. He was born...

HCC-Wendelin Sesquicentennial Parish Picnic Newton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 5782 Ingraham Ln, Newton, IL

Religion event by Holy Cross Catholic Church - Wendelin Sesquicentennial Celebration on Sunday, August 1 2021

Bus Driver Refresher Course Robinson, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Experienced drivers must take a 2-hour refresher course annually, and all new drivers must take an 8-hour course in school bus driver safety and first aid, as prescribed by the Illinois State...