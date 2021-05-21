newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, MO

Live events on the horizon in Memphis

Posted by 
Memphis Dispatch
Memphis Dispatch
 1 day ago

(MEMPHIS, MO) Memphis is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Memphis area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27veIR_0a7CnGbO00

StraitRun Live

Keosauqua, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 Van Buren St, Keosauqua, IA

StraitRun returns to the Hotel Manning in Keosaqua Iowa for an outdoor concert.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NKWAP_0a7CnGbO00

Mason House Inn Investigation

Keosauqua, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 21982 Hawk Dr, Keosauqua, IA

Please join us for an overnight investigation of this Inn which is considered one of the most haunted places in Iowa. The price will include a room to stay in overnight and breakfast in the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KF52O_0a7CnGbO00

Scenic Drive Festival

Keosauqua, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 809 1st St, Keosauqua, IA

Countywide Festival with numerous events and activities planned in most of the Villages. Call for a free brochure.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GEIzu_0a7CnGbO00

Full Moon Float

Keosauqua, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 22895 Lacey Trail, Keosauqua, IA

Register Here Cost: $5 per boat Paddle under the light of the Full Moon! Naturalist Brittney Tiller will lead participants out on the water as she interprets the various constellations and objects...

Learn More

Great Iowa Jeep Ride 2021

Keosauqua, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 22895 Lacey Trail, Keosauqua, IA

https://fb.me/e/O3Shhqv7 Campground reservations and motel option links will be in orginal post on Great Iowa Jeep Ride Page.

Learn More
Memphis Dispatch

Memphis Dispatch

Memphis, MO
7
Followers
24
Post
77
Views
ABOUT

With Memphis Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Missouri Government
City
Memphis, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Live Music Venues#Live Theater#Free Events#The Hotel Manning#Villages#Sun Jun#Great Iowa Jeep Ride Page#Live Content#Music Clubs#Ia Countywide Festival#Keosaqua Iowa#In Person Formats#Standup Comedy#Breakfast#Campground Reservations#Ia Straitrun#Motel Option Links#Lacey Trail#Bars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Missouri Statekhqa.com

Take-home cocktails permanently allowed in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri lawmakers have passed a measure that now lets patrons bring alcoholic beverages home with them from certain establishments. One of the owners of Barvino in Jefferson city, Matt Green, said that although the to-go alcohol purchases have been beneficial they are not a major part of Barvino's income.
Missouri Statestlmag.com

Five Missouri small towns to explore this summer

As we daydream of escaping our towns for others, we've rounded up nearby Missouri cities that are hidden gems of sorts. Load up the car (don't worry, you'll only be driving for a couple of hours) and embark on an adventure to these quaint communities. Visitors can spend the day strolling shops, savoring the dishes of dining locales, and take in each city's rich history and architecture.
Missouri StateNeosho Daily News

Day Trippin near southwest Missouri: Devil’s Canyon

Over the course of this summer, I’ll be plotting out and exploring some day trips that can be made in the southwest Missouri area. This weekend, I tackled another hike off of the alltrails.com list of the “best Ozark hikes" in Devil's Canyon. A couple weeks ago, I had meant...
Memphis, MOPosted by
Memphis Dispatch

Memphis is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(MEMPHIS, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Memphis. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Memphis, MOPosted by
Memphis Dispatch

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Memphis

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Memphis: 1. Travel Ultrasound Tech - $2,280 per week; 2. Truck Driver CDL A - Dedicated; 3. Truck Driver CDL A - Home Weekly; 4. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn 50 CPM + $1,500 Sign-On; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $90,000/Year + Sign-On Bonus; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn Up to $85,000/Year + Sign-On; 7. Med/Surg RN; 8. ER RN;