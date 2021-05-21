newsbreak-logo
Society of Military Widows’ Riverside County chapter plans meeting

By Staff report
Riverside Press Enterprise
 1 day ago

The Society of Military Widows, Riverside County Chapter 13, will meet Saturday, May 22, at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8547, 22616 Alessandro Blvd., Moreno Valley. Registration is at 10:30 a.m. and the meeting begins at 11. At the program, James Robledo, coordinator of the Guitars 4 Vets Chapter at...

