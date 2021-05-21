newsbreak-logo
Live events on the horizon in Kimball

Kimball Times
Kimball Times
(KIMBALL, NE) Live events are lining up on the Kimball calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kimball:

Wyoming VGA Event #5: Four Winds Golf Course, Kimball, Nebraska

Kimball, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 08:30 AM

Address: 4530 Gilliland Dr, Kimball, NE

Wyoming VGA Event #6: Four Winds Golf Course, Kimball, Nebraska on May 23, 2021. Link to register is here: https://www.vgagolf.org/members/tournaments

PWP And Care Partners Support Group

Sidney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1000 Pole Creek Crossing, Sidney, NE

Contact Information Rachel Smith 308-254-3314 rsmith@sidneyrmc.com Kaitlyn Wells 308-254-3314 kwells@sidneyrmc.com

NTA Western Zone Shoot

Sidney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: Greenwood Rd, Sidney, NE

NTA Western Zone Shoot Saturday, June 12 through Sunday, June 13, 2021 Sidney Shooting Park in Sidney, Nebraska Program: Sat. - 200 Singles / 100 Handicap Sun. - 100 Handicap / 50 Pr. Dbls...

Zumba® - Section 753

Pine Bluffs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 05:30 AM

NO CLASS MARCH 15&17 Physically active class encouraging fitness and expression through dance with a focus on Latin steps including: Cumbia, Reggaeton, Salsa, Dance Hall, Merengue and others. The...

June Concealed Carry Class w/ Bill Shank

Sidney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: Greenwood Rd, Sidney, NE

Nebraska Concealed Carry Program Saturday, June 26, 2021 - 9 am to 5:30 pm or until finished Instructor: Bill Shank 308-203-1081 Classroom and Range Qualification on the same day Location: Sidney...

With Kimball Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

