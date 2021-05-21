Live events coming up in Simmesport

(SIMMESPORT, LA) Live events are lining up on the Simmesport calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Simmesport:

Angola Rodeo Angola, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Rodeos are held on the third Saturday & Sunday in April & every Sunday in October. The Angola Rodeo, the longest running prison rodeo in the nation, got its start in 1965. The first arena was...

Bookmobile – Echo Community Stop Echo, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 104 Echo St, Echo, LA

Rapides Parish Library is a community service promoting lifelong learning, enhanced quality of life, and literacy through print, audiovisual and electronic resources.

Port Barre Cracklin Festival — Outwriter Books & Travel Port Barre, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Food Festivals calendar listing for Port Barre Cracklin Festival in Louisiana, held each year on the second weekend in November.

Semi-Annual Antique Fair & Yard Sale Washington, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 123 S Church St, Washington, LA

Spend the weekend in historic Washington at Louisiana\'s most highly anticipated antique fair, The Old Schoolhouse Semi-Annual Antique Fair & Yard Sales. This sale features over 200 vendors on six...

Nurse Practitioner Foundation Golf Tournament Marksville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

2nd Annual Golf Tournament will be held at Tamahka Trails Golf Club in Marksville July 30th with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. $400/4 man team. Registration starts at noon and includes food and beverages.