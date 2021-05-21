Del Norte calendar: Events coming up

(DEL NORTE, CO) Live events are coming to Del Norte.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Del Norte:

Social Services Food Bank: Center Center, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 03:00 PM

The Social Services Food Bank has food and diapers to supply our senior citizens with. We are open Monday - Thursday from 8am to 4pm.

Night Sky Photography Workshop Mosca, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:30 PM

Address: 13254 Lane 5 N, Mosca, CO

Night Sky Photography Workshop at Rustic Rook Resort, 13254 Lane 5 North, Mosca, CO 81146, Mosca, United States on Fri Jul 09 2021 at 08:30 pm to 11:30 pm

Memorial Day Weekend Saguache Campout Del Norte, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 04:00 PM

Memorial Day weekend marks the official beginning of the riding season. We have a big area with a lot of trails in either direction from camp for make for days of riding. GPS Coordinates...

Krav Maga Level 1 & 2 Monte Vista, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Please follow the registration link at the bottom of the page to register. Topics covered USKMA Level 1 & 2 ciriculum: Punches/Strikes, Kicks/Knees, Punch Defenses, Kick Defenses, Krav Techniques...

Kirk James at Rio Grande Club South Fork, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:30 PM

Address: 0285 Rio Grande Club Trail, South Fork, CO

Music event in South Fork, CO by Kirk James Blues on Saturday, May 29 2021