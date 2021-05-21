newsbreak-logo
Del Norte, CO

Del Norte calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Del Norte Post
Del Norte Post
 1 day ago

(DEL NORTE, CO) Live events are coming to Del Norte.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Del Norte:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tf93X_0a7Cn6rN00

Social Services Food Bank: Center

Center, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 03:00 PM

The Social Services Food Bank has food and diapers to supply our senior citizens with. We are open Monday - Thursday from 8am to 4pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21n1oi_0a7Cn6rN00

Night Sky Photography Workshop

Mosca, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:30 PM

Address: 13254 Lane 5 N, Mosca, CO

Night Sky Photography Workshop at Rustic Rook Resort, 13254 Lane 5 North, Mosca, CO 81146, Mosca, United States on Fri Jul 09 2021 at 08:30 pm to 11:30 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DWxFc_0a7Cn6rN00

Memorial Day Weekend Saguache Campout

Del Norte, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 04:00 PM

Memorial Day weekend marks the official beginning of the riding season. We have a big area with a lot of trails in either direction from camp for make for days of riding. GPS Coordinates...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37XJxz_0a7Cn6rN00

Krav Maga Level 1 & 2

Monte Vista, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Please follow the registration link at the bottom of the page to register. Topics covered USKMA Level 1 & 2 ciriculum: Punches/Strikes, Kicks/Knees, Punch Defenses, Kick Defenses, Krav Techniques...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08pwKz_0a7Cn6rN00

Kirk James at Rio Grande Club

South Fork, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:30 PM

Address: 0285 Rio Grande Club Trail, South Fork, CO

Music event in South Fork, CO by Kirk James Blues on Saturday, May 29 2021

Del Norte Post

Del Norte Post

Del Norte, CO
1
Followers
20
Post
180
Views
ABOUT

With Del Norte Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

