Republic, WA

What’s up Republic: Local events calendar

Republic News Watch
Republic News Watch
 1 day ago

(REPUBLIC, WA) Republic is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Republic area:

Rhyme & Wine

Kettle Falls, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 120 W 3rd Ave, Kettle Falls, WA

NOTE: Facebook says events are free when they are not. Tickets for this event are $5 each. It is said, “Wine is bottled poetry” …well, here is your chance to experience both wine and Poetry. When...

Chalk Paint 101

Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 108 S Main St, Colville, WA

An Introduction to the Annie Sloan Method: Come and learn four different Chalk Paint® techniques and the application of the four different waxes; clear, dark, black and white. This informal...

Opening Celebration

Tonasket, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Opening Celebration at 623 Aeneas Valley Rd, Tonasket, WA 98855-9525, United States on Sat Jun 26 2021 at 09:00 am to 06:00 pm

Okanogan Family Faire Auction & BBQ Fundraiser

Tonasket, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Okanogan Family Faire Auction & BBQ Fundraiser at 76 W Cayuse Mountain Rd, Tonasket, WA 98855-5501, United States on Sat May 22 2021 at 01:00 pm

Painting in the Park

Kettle Falls, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 447 Sherman Pass Scenic Byway, #379, Kettle Falls, WA 99141

Enjoy an evening painting session while taking in all the fun of Kettle Fall's Town & Country Days.

ABOUT

With Republic News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

