Au Gres calendar: Coming events
(AU GRES, MI) Live events are coming to Au Gres.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Au Gres:
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Address: 1010 E Huron Rd, Au Gres, MI
2nd Annual St. Mark Golf Scramble June 5th - Hosted by: St. Mark Catholic Church - Proceeds benefit the St. Mark Pay Our Padres Fund
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Every Friday beginning June 4, 2021 and going through the end of Sep. Location: Riverside Park - Hours 10 AM - 4 PM. No registration fee!
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 02:30 PM
Address: 122 E Cedar St, Standish, MI
Students will work on choreography and technique needed to be chosen for a lead role in the Nutcracker. This session is recommended for students 10 years of age and older. The class is June 8th...
Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 05:30 PM
Address: 107 N Main St, Standish, MI
Meet the Band Rod Loomis spent 20 years playing country music in many rural towns as well as competing and winning a few battle of the bands competitions for best country band. Rod is often...
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Address: 3232 E Midsipman Dr, Au Gres, MI
Limelight @ AuGres Yacht Club at AuGres Yacht Club, 3232 E Midshipman Dr, Au Gres, MI 48703, Au Gres, United States on Sat Jul 03 2021 at 08:00 pm