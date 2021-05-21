newsbreak-logo
Au Gres, MI

Au Gres calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Au Gres News Watch
Au Gres News Watch
 1 day ago

(AU GRES, MI) Live events are coming to Au Gres.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Au Gres:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uhhZO_0a7CmoJL00

2nd Annual St. Mark Golf Scramble

Au Gres, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1010 E Huron Rd, Au Gres, MI

2nd Annual St. Mark Golf Scramble June 5th - Hosted by: St. Mark Catholic Church - Proceeds benefit the St. Mark Pay Our Padres Fund

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z4pDL_0a7CmoJL00

2021 Downtown Au Gres City Farmer’s Market

Au Gres, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Every Friday beginning June 4, 2021 and going through the end of Sep. Location: Riverside Park - Hours 10 AM - 4 PM. No registration fee!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14RqT9_0a7CmoJL00

Nutcracker Audition Workshop

Standish, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Address: 122 E Cedar St, Standish, MI

Students will work on choreography and technique needed to be chosen for a lead role in the Nutcracker. This session is recommended for students 10 years of age and older. The class is June 8th...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DKI3W_0a7CmoJL00

The Reliks Band

Standish, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: 107 N Main St, Standish, MI

Meet the Band Rod Loomis spent 20 years playing country music in many rural towns as well as competing and winning a few battle of the bands competitions for best country band. Rod is often...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LcYe5_0a7CmoJL00

Limelight @ AuGres Yacht Club

Au Gres, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 3232 E Midsipman Dr, Au Gres, MI

Limelight @ AuGres Yacht Club at AuGres Yacht Club, 3232 E Midshipman Dr, Au Gres, MI 48703, Au Gres, United States on Sat Jul 03 2021 at 08:00 pm

IN THIS ARTICLE
Au Gres, MIarenacindependent.com

ACE group to provide ‘taste’ of Au Gres

AU GRES - Residents looking to feast on an assortment of Au Gres specialties that includes anything from pizza, wings and subs to cookies, baked goods and even coffee may want to turn out to Au Gres’ signature food tasting event, a Taste of Au Gres. After a hiatus last year due to the pandemic, the food sampling occasion, featuring […]
Au Gres, MIarenacindependent.com

Downtown Au Gres Farmer’s Market begins June 4

AU GRES - In four weeks the 2021 season of the Downtown Au Gres City Farmer’s Market will kick-off, with the first day set for Friday, June 4. The market will be held every Friday from June 4 until the end of September from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Riverside Park, located on US-23 in Au Gres. Vendor registration […]
Arenac County, MIarenacindependent.com

Arenac County COVID-19 vaccine update

ARENAC COUNTY - In Arenac County, the Central Michigan District Health Department, CMDHD, is continuing to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to area residents. An upcoming clinic is being hosted in Standish Friday, May 7 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., at Standish-Sterling High School. CMDHD has several other clinics on the agenda as well in many surrounding counties. As of May […]
Standish, MIarenacindependent.com

Student VFW winners receive awards

STANDISH - The Arenac VFW Post #3724 and Auxiliary in Standish stopped by the Standish-Sterling Community School District recently to grant six winners their certificates and prizes from two annual VFW programs, the Voice of Democracy, and the Patriot’s Pen. Voice of Democracy Program winners from Standish-Sterling High School were Brenna Bartlett, first place; Kylie Wendel, second place; and third […]