Plains events coming up
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Plains:
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM
Address: 213 Main St, Hot Springs, MT
Outlaws & Lawmen will be traveling to Hot Springs, MT to play some music at Fergie’s Pub!
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:30 PM
Address: 1033 W Main St, Thompson Falls, MT
Since their official formation in 2014, Tylor & The Train Robbers lyric-driven blend of roots country and modern Americana has landed them as a favorite among audiences across the country. They've...
Starts at: Mon May 05, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Mon May 05, 04:30 AM
Address: 1208 6th Ave E, Superior, MT
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is a non x-ray test that... Read more »\n
Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM
Join us on Saturday, May 22nd at 2pm at the Sanders County Fairgrounds in Plains for our 11th Annual Pig Roast FUNdraiser! Tickets are just $30/per person, and 12 and under are FREE! We are...
Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:00 PM
Big River Run takes place May 22, 2021 in Moiese, Montana. Find race information, reviews, course maps and more on RaceThread