newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plains, MT

Plains events coming up

Posted by 
Plains Dispatch
Plains Dispatch
 1 day ago

(PLAINS, MT) Plains is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Plains:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nTxhd_0a7CmeU500

Outlaws & Lawmen @ Fergie’s!

Hot Springs, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Address: 213 Main St, Hot Springs, MT

Outlaws & Lawmen will be traveling to Hot Springs, MT to play some music at Fergie’s Pub!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00DPtx_0a7CmeU500

Tylor & The Train Robbers w/Tanner Laws!

Thompson Falls, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 1033 W Main St, Thompson Falls, MT

Since their official formation in 2014, Tylor & The Train Robbers lyric-driven blend of roots country and modern Americana has landed them as a favorite among audiences across the country. They've...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V22I5_0a7CmeU500

MRI and CT

Superior, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 04:30 AM

Address: 1208 6th Ave E, Superior, MT

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is a non x-ray test that... Read more »\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30w2d8_0a7CmeU500

MTSFW 11th Annual Pig Roast FUNdraiser

Plains, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Join us on Saturday, May 22nd at 2pm at the Sanders County Fairgrounds in Plains for our 11th Annual Pig Roast FUNdraiser! Tickets are just $30/per person, and 12 and under are FREE! We are...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vod8v_0a7CmeU500

Big River Run

Moiese, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:00 PM

Big River Run takes place May 22, 2021 in Moiese, Montana. Find race information, reviews, course maps and more on RaceThread

Learn More
Plains Dispatch

Plains Dispatch

Plains, MT
3
Followers
16
Post
107
Views
ABOUT

With Plains Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thompson Falls, MT
Government
City
Hot Springs, MT
State
Montana State
City
Thompson Falls, MT
City
Plains, MT
Local
Montana Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fergie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Live Theater#Mt Outlaws Lawmen#Fergie S Pub#Tylor The Train Robbers#Modern Americana#Roots Country#Live Formats#Tickets#Remote Audiences#Stand Up Comedy#Live Content#Find Race Information#Free#Live Remote Experience#Sat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Montana StateNBCMontana

Dinosaurs, prehistoric Montana Moments at Museum of the Rockies

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana has one of the world's most extensive collections of dinosaur fossils. At Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman, you can see those ancient fossils up close and learn all about them. The museum attracts people from all over the world. On the day NBC Montana visited,...
Montana StateKHQ Right Now

Students prepare to take over Montana's family farms

MISSOULA, Mont. - Agriculture is essential to Montana's economy and the industry's future is up in the air. But on Missoula County Public School's 100 acres of land, students like Big Sky High School Senior, Colter McWilliams, are learning skills they can use anywhere. “It’s really taught me to work...
Montana StatePosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Winter Storm Warning This Week in Parts of Montana

Mother Nature needs to take her medication. She is having a rollercoaster of emotions this Spring. So far the timing of all of her tantrums has been impeccable. Weather has thrown a wrench into many of my plans this Spring. Mostly when it comes to fishing. I have been planning certain fishing trips and outdoor adventures since the first of the year. Anxiously awaiting for the time to come. Then when the day finally arrives, the skies open up, and drench us in rain. Or, in many cases this Spring, bring out the dreaded wind. But, it always seems to happen on the weekends. Weekdays are usually bright and shiny. Just the weekends are when nature decides to be temperamental. Except for this past weekend, when it was gorgeous. But, the sunshine and warm temperatures unfortunately are short lived. This week is going to see cooler temperatures as well as a possible chance of SNOW.
Montana Stateypradio.org

Field Days: Unloading The Hives In Montana

On this episode of Field Days, Yellowstone County commercial beekeeper Todd Larson unloads hives in Carbon County from a tractor trailer coming from California, where his bees have spent the spring pollinating almonds. Field Days is an award-winning weekly audio diary following the day-to-day life of agricultural producers in Montana,...
Montana StatePosted by
XL Country 100.7

Montana Indoor Sports Closing Their Doors

This news came out of nowhere and hopefully someone will keep this incredible place going. Montana Indoor Sports announced today on their Facebook that they will be closing their doors effectively immediately and all of their services and leagues will be shut down. Credit: Montana Indoor Sports via Facebook. The...
Montana Statermef.org

A Montana Elk Story – An RMEF Film

Brad Treu of Mathews Archery faces the challenges of western bowhunting in Big Sky Country. An absolute monster bull proves to be a formidable adversary and surprise outcomes are the result of skill and opportunity. As the story goes, nothing good comes easy. Mathews Archery — http://mathewsinc.com/​​​. Browning Firearms —...
Montana StatePosted by
Only In Montana

Whitefish City Beach Is A Beachfront Attraction In Montana You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over Again

Montana summers fly by in the blink of an eye. In a state where it’s possible (and probable) that we’ll see snow in June, it’s easy to appreciate the warm sunshine and long, beautiful days. This summer, we hope you’ll stick around and explore a little more of Big Sky Country. Start by heading to […] The post Whitefish City Beach Is A Beachfront Attraction In Montana You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over Again appeared first on Only In Your State.
Montana StateBillings Gazette

Letter to the editor: Montana needs Tester’s Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act

Montana contains countless miles of cool, clean rivers that provide world-class fishing opportunities attracting anglers from across the country. Looking at the wealth of opportunity found here today, many anglers would be hard pressed to imagine there was a time that was any different. However, the legendary status that Montana’s fisheries hold in many anglers’ minds is a direct result of strong conservation efforts enacted by local Montanans.
Montana StateMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Meat giveaway for Montana veterans

This letter is to all veterans and their families who reside in Missoula and all surrounding areas. On May 30, from 9 to 11 a.m., the Montana Veterans Meat Locker from Billings will be in the parking lot of 2275 N. Reserve St. to give free bags of meat to Montana veterans and families. This will be domestic and wild game. The processing is aid for Montana Veterans Meat Locker. It is made possible by Montana hunters and ranchers.
Plains, MTscledger.net

Noxon students' art brightens Plains business

The owners of the Washtub Laundromat in Plains takes pride in a clean and efficient establishment, but now it's a lot more appealing, thanks to a group of art students from Noxon High School, who painted a colorful mural for customers to see. Owner Chad Kavanaugh said there were bare...
Plains, MTscledger.net

Plains Day activities shaping up

“Plains Day 2021 is shaping up to be an amazing event,” said Mary Halling, one of the coordinators on the planning committee that’s setting up activities throughout the day Saturday, June 5. Though the committee hasn’t locked down specific times for many of the events, committee member Connie Foust said...
Alberton, MTPosted by
Valley Press-Mineral Independent

Community Calendar

Brovold Orchard open house in Alberton from 2-4 p.m. A tour will be given and a presentation on the history of the orchard property and plans for the future to provide an events venue. A craft booth will be present and samples of sweet apple cider will be served. The...
Thompson Falls, MTscledger.net

Question of the Week

Trout Creek - “I make my bed every single day because it is the most rewarding aspect of a hard worked day.”. Thompson Falls - “I don’t pay attention to whether I make my bed in the morning or not.”. Victoria Hartin,. Falls City, Washington - “Yes! Because if you...
Sanders County, MTscledger.net

Judge for all cities

In April, Tom Collins of Plains became the city judge for every city with a court in Sanders County. He started with Plains in 2018. Then, he became the city judge for Hot Springs in January 2021. When the Thompson Falls job came open after Judge Don Strine's retirement this year, Collins was hired for that vacancy.
Thompson Falls, MTscledger.net

Library sale got help from students

On Wednesday, April 28, seven high school volunteers gathered at the Thompson Falls Public Library to help organize books for the book sale that weekend. "They probably saved us many hours of work," said Crystal Buchanan, the library director. The sale involved books, CDs, DVDs, audiobooks and more. Items were sold either individually or in bags and the sale stretched into the next week, as hundreds of books had been collected for the sale throughout the year.
Thompson Falls, MTscledger.net

Karate studio opens in Thompson Falls

After holding meetings in Clark Fork Valley Hospital's building two for six years, COVID-19 forced changes at the hospital compelling Blue Heron Karate to find a new home. The hospital required a new respiratory illness clinic, and took over the home health department, which was then moved into the space that was being used by Blue Heron Karate. After the shuffle and some searching, the two sensei paired up with the Mountain Path Dance/DanceXplosion studio to share some space. The sensei, or instructors, are Jason Williams and Kurt Fairbank. Both are studied martial artists, with Williams being a fourth degree blackbelt and Fairbank soon to be a second degree blackbelt.
Thompson Falls, MTscledger.net

Volunteers to connect with groups Saturday

The Thompson Falls Chamber of Commerce is connecting local non-profit organizations and residents looking for volunteer opportunities. The Non-Profit Volunteer fair is set for 1-5 p.m. Saturday at the Thompson Falls Community Center. Andrea Christensen, the Chamber board member organizing the fair, said they have more than a dozen non-profits...
Plains, MTValley Press-Mineral Independent

Plains Day returns June 5; Tom Peterson to be honored

After a year off, Plains Day 2021 is scheduled for Saturday, June 5, and the festivities will include the usual ice cream social, turtle races and the parade. The pride of the day just might be the launch of the first Tom Peterson Memorial Car Show. Plains lost a local...