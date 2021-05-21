Plains events coming up

(PLAINS, MT) Plains is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Plains:

Outlaws & Lawmen @ Fergie’s! Hot Springs, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Address: 213 Main St, Hot Springs, MT

Outlaws & Lawmen will be traveling to Hot Springs, MT to play some music at Fergie’s Pub!

Tylor & The Train Robbers w/Tanner Laws! Thompson Falls, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 1033 W Main St, Thompson Falls, MT

Since their official formation in 2014, Tylor & The Train Robbers lyric-driven blend of roots country and modern Americana has landed them as a favorite among audiences across the country. They've...

MRI and CT Superior, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 04:30 AM

Address: 1208 6th Ave E, Superior, MT

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is a non x-ray test that... Read more »



MTSFW 11th Annual Pig Roast FUNdraiser Plains, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Join us on Saturday, May 22nd at 2pm at the Sanders County Fairgrounds in Plains for our 11th Annual Pig Roast FUNdraiser! Tickets are just $30/per person, and 12 and under are FREE! We are...

Big River Run Moiese, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:00 PM

Big River Run takes place May 22, 2021 in Moiese, Montana. Find race information, reviews, course maps and more on RaceThread