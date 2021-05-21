newsbreak-logo
Hatch, NM

Hatch events coming up

Hatch Updates
Hatch Updates
 1 day ago

(HATCH, NM) Hatch has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hatch area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xt8vn_0a7CmRxW00

Southern N.M. Hog Chapter Ride

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Southern N.M. Hog Chapter Ride to The Pink Store, Palomas, MX Meet at TA Las Cruces Travel Center 202 N. Motel Blvd. Las Cruces, NM 88007 Kick Stands Up @ 10:00 A.M. Road Captain: Mike Guzman...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g6SeI_0a7CmRxW00

Cocktails for a Cause with Dry Point Distillers

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 1680 Calle De Alvarez, Las Cruces, NM 88005

Cocktails for a Cause with Dry Point Distillers and the Doña Ana County Humane Society

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vghp1_0a7CmRxW00

Hillsboro's Christmas In The Foothills

Hillsboro, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Address: 316 Elenora St, Hillsboro, NM

This pre-Christmas celebration is held in Hillsboro each year. Much of the festivities happen at the Hillsboro Community Center, where highlights include the famous $49.99 Art Sale, raffles, food...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zivyL_0a7CmRxW00

Dallas David Ochoa @ Hacienda De Mesilla

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 08:30 PM

Very much looking forward to playing into the evening at the amazing Hacienda De Mesilla ::: ✨ ☀️ ?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nHUWm_0a7CmRxW00

Acoustic Algorhythm at Don Felix Café

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 2290 Calle De Parian, Las Cruces, NM

Acoustic Algorhythm at Don Felix Café at Don Felix Cafe, 2290 Calle de Parian, Mesilla, NM 88005, Mesilla, United States on Sun Jul 11 2021 at 02:00 pm to 05:00 pm

Hatch, NM
With Hatch Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Las Cruces, NMlascrucesbulletin.com

Farm and Ranch Blessing

The New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum held a small, private ceremony May 14 in place of its annual Blessing of the Fields procession. Due to the continued restrictions for Covid-19 safe practices, the museum wasn’t able to have the public procession, which routinely drew several hundred people each year, museum public information/media relations director Craig Massey said. The museum has hosted the procession the last 22 years, with the exception of 2020, Massey said.
Las Cruces, NMLas Cruces Sun-News

Animal adoption to return to downtown Las Cruces farmers market

LAS CRUCES - In the latest sign of loosening COVID-19 restrictions across New Mexico, visitors to the weekly outdoor market on Main Street downtown will once again be able to play with and take home a potential pet, beginning this weekend. The Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley announced...
Las Cruces, NMPosted by
Las Cruces, New Mexico

Memorial Day Schedule 2021

City Hall and most other City of Las Cruces offices will be closed Monday, May 31, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. Police and fire services will not be affected. Frank O’Brien Papen Community Center. Meerscheidt Recreation Center. East Mesa Recreation Center. The Learning Center. A. Fielder Safe Haven.
Las Cruces, NMlascrucesbulletin.com

Irrigation district annual Growers Meetings set for May 17-18

Elephant Butte Irrigation District will hold its annual Growers Meetings on May 17-18. All EBID members, both producers and small tract owners, are highly encouraged to attend. Meetings will also be available through Zoom. Hatch area members can attend a meeting at 8 a.m. May 17 at the Hatch Community...
Mesilla, NMlascrucesbulletin.com

Mesilla Valley Fine Arts Gallery features Peacock, Rutherford in May

The Mesilla Valley Fine Arts Gallery, 2470-A Calle de Guadalupe, across from the Fountain Theatre on the historic Mesilla Plaza, is featuring local artists Frank Peacock and Patricia Rutherford in May. Peacock is the son of a New Mexico pioneer family and has lived in communities as diverse as San...
Las Cruces, NMLas Cruces Sun-News

Telshor 12 opens for indoor movie screenings; drive-thru discontinued

LAS CRUCES – Allen Theatre’s Telshor 12 is opening for indoor movie screening as of Friday, April 30. The drive-in will be discontinued. The theater made the announcement after the state’s Red-Yellow-Green-Turquoise framework criteria was amended Wednesday. Indoor movie screenings have been discontinued since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.