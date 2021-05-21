newsbreak-logo
Ganado, TX

Ganado events coming soon

Posted by 
Ganado Dispatch
Ganado Dispatch
 1 day ago

(GANADO, TX) Live events are lining up on the Ganado calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ganado:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k5SU9_0a7CmQ4n00

Better Breathers Club

Edna, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 1013 S Wells St, Edna, TX

Living with a chronic lung disease can be easier. Better Breathers Clubs are welcoming support groups for individuals with chronic lung disease and their

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dxBJo_0a7CmQ4n00

Graduation 2021

Edna, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 1207 Miracle Dr, Edna, TX

Graduation 2021 at Edna Cowboy Football Stadium, 1303 W. Gayle St., Edna, TX, US 77957, Edna on Sat May 22 2021 at 01:00 am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4arbiM_0a7CmQ4n00

Independence Day in the Park

Ganado, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Independence Day in the Park is on Facebook. To connect with Independence Day in the Park, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bt42Y_0a7CmQ4n00

The Emotions

El Campo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 665 Co Rd 451, El Campo, TX

Join us for live music from The Emotions as part of our Memorial Day Weekend Celebration

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xeOeW_0a7CmQ4n00

Tony Jackson

El Campo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 133 S. Mechanic Street, El Campo, TX 77437

To put it plainly, Jackson is the most talked singer in Nashville today and one of the most gifted singers to ever grace country music.

Ganado Dispatch

Ganado Dispatch

Ganado, TX
With Ganado Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

