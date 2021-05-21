Events on the Marsing calendar

(MARSING, ID) Marsing has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Marsing:

Homedale Farmers' Market Homedale, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 204 E Idaho Ave, Homedale, ID

Season: Summer Market Hours:June 3 - August 26, 2021Thursdays, 3PM - 7PMLocation: Bette Uda City Park

POUND & Pour at Sawtooth Winery Caldwell, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 19348 Lowell Road, Caldwell, ID 83607

Join us for a POUND fitness class in amazing scenery followed by a relaxing beverage courtesy of Sawtooth Winery!

Kids Night Out Caldwell, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 117 S 7th Ave, Caldwell, ID

Parents: need a break? Drop your kids off with us for a few hours of food and fun! We will have pizza, games, and glow-in-the-dark paintings and T-shirts! Cost is $50 per child, with sibling...

Spring Music Fest Caldwell, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 3207 East Ustick Road, Caldwell, ID 83605

Caldwell Christian Church Presents: Spring Music Fest Featuring

June 16th, 2021 Online Auction Homedale, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 3523 US-95, Homedale, ID

Auction Date(s) Bidding Starts: Wednesday May 12 Bidding Ends: Wednesday Jun 16 Auction Location 3523 US HWY 95 Homedale, ID 83628