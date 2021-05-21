newsbreak-logo
Frankfort, MI

Live events on the horizon in Frankfort

Frankfort Journal
Frankfort Journal
 1 day ago

(FRANKFORT, MI) Frankfort is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Frankfort area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05P7BT_0a7CmOYZ00

Rachel Messer at Frankfort Community Music Festival

Frankfort, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Join Rachel, Connor, and so many other talented acts, to help restore Lockhart Field! You'll hear some AWESOME country tunes, eat some great food, and so much more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LzUir_0a7CmOYZ00

D4. Butterfly Afternoon Class (Racing) Week of 7/12 - Frankfort, MI 2021

Frankfort, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 3491 Pilgrim Hwy, Frankfort, MI

Our Butterfly classes are designed for novice sailors who are too old to fit comfortably in an Opti and kids of any age who are ready to train on a larger and more complicated boat. Novice sailors...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=367wZ1_0a7CmOYZ00

Learn-to-Kayak Retreat Weekend Sorry – this trip is full

Benzonia, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 6721 Grace Rd, Benzonia, MI

Learn to kayak or improve your skills with a series of lake workshops followed by a trip on Lake Michigan to practice: basic strokes, safety skills, group rescues and even some surf technique. Two...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PrVOa_0a7CmOYZ00

Cousin Curtiss

Elberta, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 198 Frankfort Ave, Elberta, MI

John Butler meets John Popper meets Keller Williams. Cousin Curtiss combines the picking style, soul, and energy of John Butler, the incendiary harmonica style of John Popper, and the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vib58_0a7CmOYZ00

Opening Dinner — Crystal Lake Yacht Club

Frankfort, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 3491 Pilgrim Hwy, Frankfort, MI

The Opening Dinner is June 26th. The evening will start with the Commodore's Reception followed by a catered dinner. You will not want to miss this night to connect with friends, old and new.

