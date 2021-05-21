What’s up Duchesne: Local events calendar

(DUCHESNE, UT) Live events are coming to Duchesne.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Duchesne area:

Pig Wrestling Duchesne, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 379 S Center St, Duchesne, UT

Try your hand at catching a greased pig in the ring! Prizes for 1st & 2nd Place & Best Dressed. Located in the outdoor arena. Admission FREE to the public. Age Groups: Pee Wee: 9 & under – coed...

Children's Health Fair/Farmer For A Day Duchesne, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 379 S Center St, Duchesne, UT

Due to Covid-19, little farmers and their farm animals have been asked to stay safe this year. With that being said, Duchesne County Fair is happy to Present The Children’s Health Fair. This event...

To The Moon & Back 2021 Tabiona, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

To The Moon & Back 2021 is on Facebook. To connect with To The Moon & Back 2021, join Facebook today.

The Gathering at Moon Lake Mountain Home, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: HC 65 Box 124 27270 W Moon Lake Road, Mountain Home, UT

Moon Lake Resort Also known as the Annual Morgan Pow Wow. Come listen and learn from speakers about lost gold and treasure, history, folklore, ghosts, bigfoot, UFOs, etc. Bring your own stories...

Horse Pulls Duchesne, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 60 W 400 S, Duchesne, UT

Have you ever been to an old-fashioned horse pull where draft horses pull weight much heavier than they weigh? Saturday, August 8th we are having horse pulls at the Duchesne County Fair. Teams...